MANISTEE — The Manistee County Council on Aging will be hosting an open house to honor all of Manistee County’s first responder/emergency personnel.

The First Responder Appreciation Day open house will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Manistee Senior Center, located at 457 River St. in Manistee.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event.