MHS Class of 1959 marks 60th reunion

MANISTEE — Manistee High School Class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion on Aug. 15 at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee.

Fifty people were in attendance, 34 from the class and 16 spouses. Nearly a third came from outside the state of Michigan to attend this event.

The tables held centerpieces of blue vases with gold black-eyed susans to represent the school colors. The meal was followed by carrot cake decorated with a large Chippewa head to represent Manistee High School.

Throughout the evening, drawings were held for 35 door prizes, some purchased with class funds and many donated by local businesses in and nearby Manistee.

A tribute was given in memory of the 44 deceased members of the class.

Bob Strohs emceed the event, which began with an invocation by Frank Colladay.

Colladay also read a poem chosen by Carol Voigts, who was unable to attend the event, regarding the beauty of life.

Chuck Neitzke entertained the group by addressing the many possible changes everyone’s bodies may have been and are still going through with each added day.

Troy Woody gave a tribute to all who served in the military and encouraged anyone interested or able to take advantage of the Honor Flight, which transports U.S. military veterans to Washington D.C. to see memories of all the respective wars they fought in at no cost.

Committee members for the event were Strohs, Rose Kenny Jirous, Sandra Johnson Wandrych and Dana Nurnberger Belzner.

The class plans its next celebration to be held in 2021 in honor of members’ 80th birthdays at the home of Sandy Johnson Wandrych and her husband in Manistee.