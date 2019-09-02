The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News forthe week August 31 through September 5, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“NEW YORK, Aug. 29.-—The successful application of the alternating current to wireless telephony which will make it possible for any person to ‘plug in’ a pony wireless panel into an ordinary lamp socket and talk through space from house to house or city to city was announced Wednesday by Dr. Lee De Forest.

“ ‘The hum which has made alternating current objectionable in the past has been eliminated by this new device,’ he asserted.

“Successful experiments with the new apparatus have been made, according to the inventor.

“Nearly 40 Manistee housewives learned much in the canning demonstration which was given yesterday next door to the Square Meal restaurant building by the Browntown canning team…The team comprises the Misses Flora Rose, Margaret Kenny, and Lillie McCurdy.

“For many weeks these three girls have worked industriously in studying the various phases in canning…Next Thursday the trio will leave for Detroit, where they will give a demonstration similar to the local exhibition. This event will take place at the Michigan State Fair. This will put another mark on the ‘map of progression’ for Manistee county.

“The Freesoil salting station has broken its own record several times this season. When 338 bushels of cucumbers were received in one day it was thought the zenith had been reached; that from the acreage planted it would not be possible to receive more than that amount in one day.

“Last Saturday that record and all former records were surpassed when 435 bushels were received. Loads of pickles stood in line until 11 o’clock in the evening each waiting its turn to be sorted. The station men worked until midnight and the Fountain truck made 10 trips to carry away the day’s receipts of pickles.

“Nothing could be more pleasing to a poor man than to see a rich man waiting his turn in a barber shop. It’s the old advice but still holds good that when you don’t know what to say, it is the best thing to say so.

“Lennis Venne returned today from Chicago, after working in that city during

the summer months. He will resume his studies in the Manistee High School this year.

“Omaha Bee news reporters are the latest workers to go out on strikes. They have affiliated with the Typographical Union and have an idea that news writing may yet be recognized as a profession.

“Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Blacker returned to the city this morning, after visiting in Chicago the past two weeks.

“Resort men will close down this year with the biggest summer’s business tucked away in their wallets that they have ever enjoyed.

“Manistee housewives are again facing a grave situation. The sugar shortage, prevalent the nation over, has reached this city. A prominent River Street grocer this morning stated that in his opinion the amount on hand does not exceed 1,000 pounds.

“During the past five weeks the National Grocer company has been the only supply center for Manistee merchants. The local stock is entirely exhausted.

“Al Sorensen, the local representative for the National Grocer company, left yesterday afternoon for Detroit to make some kind of an arrangement for the immediate shipment of sugar to the city. It is understood that three or four carloads are now en route, and he will make every effort to stimulate the delivery.

“At this time of the year, with canning at its height, the emergence is keenly felt by housewives.

“It is thought here that the situation will be relieved inside of two weeks. In the meantime families are hoping that the few cars on the road can be rushed through.

“The News-Advocate will publish one edition on Monday. Labor Day, at noon, giving complete local and telegraphic news up to the hour of going to press.

“This will enable our force to enjoy a partial holiday in common with the rest of the community, and at the same time give our readers the news to which they are entitled.

“At eight o’clock Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, the school bell in the tower loft of the Woodrow Wilson high school will begin its call for another school year. The rooms and halls of all the schools have been renovated and revarnished.

“LUDINGTON, Aug. 30. —Through a raid instigated by two detectives working for the state food and dairy commission, four men of the drew of the PERE MARQUETTE NO. 4 were arrested here charged with bootlegging, upon the boat’s arrival this morning…As soon as [the boat] landed this morning authorities jumped aboard and uncovered 185 bottles of whiskey hidden in the staterooms of the crew.

“Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) are to be days of considerable merriment at the Country club. The annual golf tournaments will be played on these days. As in the past it is expected that nearly every playing member will be entertained. By handicapping the players even the less dexterous are placed in a position to press the leaders for honors.

“A 6 o’clock supper will be served…Monday evening.

“With the completion of the new sun parlor, the appearance of the club has been materially improved. Glass and screening have been used to make the parlor very inviting.

“City Manager Phillip H. Beauvais has returned from Grand Rapids where he attended a meeting…the purpose [of which] was to endeavor to get air mail delivery for western Michigan by having Grand Rapids included as the distribution center of the new route considered by postal authorities. This would incorporate the cities of New York, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul.

“If this endeavor proved successful Manistee will be able to secure its mail three times faster than the present schedule.

“The possibilities of air travel was one of the principal points of discussion. It was expressed that any city in this section, by providing a suitable landing-field, free of stumps or obstructions, 1,000 feet square, would be in direct line for obtaining freight and passenger service from the nation’s commercial centers.

“The quit-claim deed to the property to be used for the new road to Lake Michigan on the southside was received yesterday by City Manager Beauvais from the Joyce interests.

“The city manager announced today that construction of the new roadway..with a view of commencement of excavations early in the spring. The end of the street will provide a loop with ample parking space.

“The public library will be closed all day Labor Day.

“Labor Day this year promises to be largely devoted to consideration of how to avoid doing any work.

“Practically all manufactories and several business places will close Monday in observance of Labor Day.

“Mothers are busy getting ready the school clothes for the kidlets, but these won’t look just right until they have been thoroughly rolled in the dirt.

“Monday, Labor Day, being a legal holiday, the Banks, county offices and the city hall will be closed.

“There will be no delivery of mail Labor Day. The general delivery window at the postoffice will be open in the morning from 9 to 10 o’clock.

“The tide of tourist traffic has now turned to the south, and the roads are clogged with automobiles heavily cargoed with returning resorters, beating it back to get the children in school on the opening day.

“NEW YORK, Sept. 1.—The butlers can’t buttle and the bankers can’t bank.

“And they’re merely examples from the long list of persons who’ve lost their ‘pep’ since the actors’ strike took the ‘jazz’ out of Broadway life.

“Bright lights, laughter, rackety melody without these morale stimulants the old town is becoming listless, said Dr. Royal S. Copeland, health commissioner, formerly of Detroit, explaining why he sent an appeal to the strikers and producers to get together and give New York some musical comedies.

“If the strike runs into the melancholy days of autumn, without even a beaker of brown October ale to relieve the monotony, Copeland fears the morale will drop clear through the bottom and an embargo on clothesline may be required to prevent depressed persons from appertaining fatally to the city’s beautiful lamp-posts of Riverside Drive.

“The commissioner isn’t fooling either.

“ ‘I believe in keeping up the public morale,’ he said. ‘The value of happiness was demonstrated by the army and navy during the war. And if you want an example at home, lives were saved right here in New York during last winter’s influenza epidemics. Public morale slumped in 20 large cities when theaters,schools and movies were closed. Hammer down the morale and resistance to disease falls with it.’

“ ‘We didn’t let the influenza get on our nerves. We kept the bright lights sparkling, the jazz bands jazzing and the dancers dancing, on the stage and in the ballrooms.

“ ‘Did it pay? Look.’ He hauled out…a document from the Federal Health Department showing that New York last only 60 per 1,000 of population, while Boston, Buffalo and Pittsburgh lost 100; New Orleans 110, Baltimore 125, and Philadelphia 130.

“Being ‘good’ was a hard enough job for New York even before the actors’ strike, what with prohibition taking the bubbles out of nightlife and sour-visaged reformers compelling bathing girlies to hide even the remotest suggestion of their charms.

“But the big city worried along, enduring traction strikes…and scorching weather as long as there was a Broadway chorus to be seen at night.

“And Dr. Copeland says that in the fall, with no shows, the effect of all these little vexations will be felt more acutely, because then the folks will no longer have outdoor amusements.

“So, on behalf of the people, he favors theaters, plenty of dancing and jazz, jazz, jazz…

“Today, Labor Day, unofficially marks the end of the 1919 summer resort season. For the past week summer visitors have been fastening the shutters and battening down the doors of their cottages…

“By boat, train and auto the resorters take their homeward route. The steamer MISSOURI, as early in the summer…, is now having every stateroom taken on each trip. Advance reservations are necessary to assure a room.

“The roads north and south of Manistee Saturday and Sunday were thick with returning tourists. With running-board, fenders, hood, rear and tonneau packed with belongings, the cars passed through the city…Fifth avenue beach was sparsely populated yesterday, further evidence of the dying summer.

“About time to shed the straw lids. You can wear a light felt ‘dip’ for a few months and then it will be time to dust off the ear muffs.

“Motorists! Conserve your gasoline. This city, along with the sugar shortage, is facing a gasoline famine. That is the reason why you were unable to secure all the motor fuel you wanted today. It was reported that some of the gasoline stations today were unable to sell another drop,locking up the pumps as a result….however, there is no cause for anxiety,as a large quantity is now en route to this city.

“As a whole, the universal situation is not so much a gasoline shortage as the poor transportation facilities.

“Capt. Winthrop R. Scott, son of Mrs. Winnogene Scott [teacher of French and Spanish at the high school], was married to Miss Esther Humphrey, at the bride’s home in Ixonia, Wis., Friday, Aug. 29.

“Capt. Scott for a long time was French interpreter for the government and is now stationed in Washington in the office of the chief of the ordinance department, General Willliams.

“Capt. and Mrs. Scott will make their future home in Washington.

“The usual order of things is reversed in matrimonial warfare. First comes the surrender, then the engagement and, last but not least, the call to arms.

“As might be expected: cool weather visited Manistee today—and the priceof coal went up 50 cents a ton. Proportionately there should be a decline in the price of ice.

“Joseph Pickarsall and Darwin Merckely returned here yesterday after working on the P. M. 8 during the summer months. They will resume their studies in the Woodrow Wilson High School.

“Philip Bertrand, two years and five months’ old son of City Manager P. H. Beauvais, was brought to the city yesterday from Portage Lake suffering from pneumonia. He is now at Mercy sanitarium. He has been ill for the past week.

“Old Man Knickerbocker, so they say, bought most of Long Island from the Indians for a bottle of whisky. And now they tell us, some New Yorkers are so thirsty under prohibition that they’d trade the island back for the same consideration.

“No man can tell how radical congress would be if each representative drew only $4 a day and had nine youngsters to feed and but shoes for.

“Farmers in Alpena county claim that hailstones which broke numerous windows there last week were ‘as big as hens’ eggs.’ We bought some high-priced eggs the other day which were as small as hailstones.

“Mr. and Mrs. Malden Crawford of 245 Second Avenue celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, August 30…Many beautiful and appropriate gifts were showered on the couple, among them being $100 in gold.

“Mr.and Mrs Crawford were among the earliest pioneers of Manistee. Mrs. Crawford was Miss Louise Udell,and came to Manistee with her parents when the village at the mouth of the river was surrounded by unbroken wilderness and the little Indian playmates were more numerous than White. Mr. Crawford came here a school boy, and isremembered as a lad for the songs he used to sing.

“Mr. and Mrs. Crawford were blessed with five children, and all of them are living. They are Mrs. Ira Adams of Milwaukee, Mrs. Fred Poskitt of Chicago, Capt. Arthur Crawfaor of Detroit, Capt. John Crawford of Chicago and Mrs. Fred Noble of Detroit.

“The scheme of utilizing Sands Park as an oatfield has proved quite remunerative. Three hundred and 10 bushels and five and a half tons of straw have just been harvested by city employees. Threshing of the crop was recently completed.

“Rated at present prices on oats, the yield is worth close to $400. The oast will be used as feed for the city teams.

“In view of the fact that the crop was only planted as a side issue for the purpose of providing shade to young grass, eventually resulting in permanent sod, the yield is a great saving to the city. This was only half of last year’s harvest, but only half the amount was planted.

“As prevalent in a great many other counties in the state, the shortage of teachers for the rural sections of Manistee county still exists.

“Seven county schools lack teachers…. Two more schools…have been closed for the remainder of the school year because of the shortage of instructors. The pupils have all been transferred to nearby schools.

“Though a coal shortage has not yet reached Manistee, the situation is assuming a grave aspect elsewhere. An increase of 50 cents a ton announced here yesterday followed a corresponding advance by operators and big distributors, and it is claimed this is due to strikes and car shortage, principally the latter.

“Hard coal, it is said, is absolutely not obtainable. Coal mining in Illinois is at a standstill. In parts of the Allegheny region walkouts have resulted from refusal to meet the big demands of the miners. An increase of 30 per cent in wages, with shorter working hours…will necessitate a corresponding advance in the retail price of coal…

“The car shortage adds to the worries of dealers. Transportation facilities are far below normal, all available rolling stock being used for wheat shipments. Several cars of coal are now en route to this city.

“Investigating many profiteers won’t do as much good as jailing one of them.

“Some day, let us hope, we will pay our school teachers as much for doing 10 hours work a day for 10 months of the year as we pay baseball players for playing two hour a day for five months of the year.

“City Manager P. H. Beauvais last night was absent from the session of the council for the first time in a year. Owing to the critical illness of his infant son, he was compelled to attend him at Mercy sanitarium. The case has developed into infantile paralysis.

“To relieve the local gasoline shortage as much as possible the Standard Oil company secured two trucks of the product from Arcadia and Scottville last night. A car of kerosene was also received by the company last night.

“This gasoline on hand now is expected to furnish consumers until the arrival of a tank car which will in all probability be here by tomorrow from Muskegon.

“A number of Manisteeans traveled to Scottville on the supply they had on hand and purchased enough to enable them to run for the remainder of the week. Conditions are slowly rising to a normal basis.

“The Northern Oil company is absolutely without gas. It expects to receive a car this evening. The Ludington ‘Texaco’ is also without gas.

“A telegram received at the Northern Oil company offices stated that a car of gasoline had left Grand Rapids and was now on the way here. On arrival here tonight ‘Texaco’ will be distributed until 9 o’clock. Otherwise motorists can secure their supply tomorrow morning.

“A grief-stricken gold star mother in Chicago — Mrs. Alice Keefe, 3259 South Paulina Street–whose son was killed by a shell in the Archangel sector, writes The News-Advocate in the hope that some member of the 339th Infantry living here or near may be able to give her some details of the manner of his death.

“The son was Thomas H. Keefe, and beside his mother is survived by a widow and young child.

“Any reader of The News-Advocate who served in northern Russia with Thomas H. Keefe, or who can give any detail as to the manner of his death, will do this bereaved mother an appreciated favor by communicating with her.

“The senate wants to continue with its talking bee, despite all pleas for action.

“Incidentally, the individual citizen keeps right on solving the high cost of living for himself.

‘If wages weren’t so high, prices wouldn’t be so high,’ explained the business man. Yes! And if prices weren’t so high it would not be necessary to have wages so high. And there you are.

“CHICAGO, Aug. 29.–Chief of Police Garrity is not a man who is easily shocked, but when he saw the young women ushers at a local theater garbed in bathing suits he lifted his left hand to his eyes to shut out the gaze. ‘Tut, tut,’ said the chief peeking through his fingers, ‘this will never do.’

“Then, entering the office of the theater, he told the manager to ‘makethose girls put on their clothes.’

“ ‘You know,’ added the chief, ‘they might catch cold, Anyway, the theater is no place for bathing costumes, except on the stage.’

“Thus ended the novelty of introducing girl ushers in beach raiment. The management thought it would add to the production of Mack Sennett’s bathing beauties, but Chief Garruty couldn’t see it that way.

“On his return to the city hall the chief was shown a picture of bathing costumes of the vintage of 1869. The page was from Peterson’s Magazine. The chief was asked what he thought of them. Adjusting his glasses, he gazed at the 50-year-old bathing suits, and observed:“ ‘Now, That’s what I would call a sensible bathing suit. That one there on the left is a beauty. When did you say they were in style? Fifty years ago? Well, well! The one that looks like a smoking jacket is a peacherino. I wonder if a pattern could be found of these old costumes. Beautiful! Beautiful!

“ONLY 20 YEARS AGO:

“Nobody swatted the fly. Nobody had seen a silo. Nobody wore a wrist watch.

Nobody had appendicitis. Nobody wore white shoes. Nobody sprayed orchards. Most young men had ‘livery bills.’ Advertisers sis not tell the truth. Farmers came to town for their mail. The heavens were not full of airplanes. The hired girl drew one-fifty a week and was happy. The butcher ‘threw in’ a chunk of liver. The merchant ‘threw in’ a pair of suspenders with every suit. Nobody ‘listened in’ on the telephone. Straw stacks were burned instead of baled. Publishing a newspaper was not a business—it was a dueling game.