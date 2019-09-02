A church is constructed on the Peters Lot

Editors note: This is the second of a two-part series.

In 1949, three local women’s clubs (the Lakeside Club, the Junior Lakeside Club and the Business and Professional Women’s Club) formed the Civic Betterment Committee who came upon the idea of transforming a piece of property, bounded by Oak, Pine, Fourth and Fifth Street, into a community park.

Said property had once belonged to millionaire lumberman, R.G. Peters who had lived in a large mansion on the lot.

With the assistance of many local organizations that pitched in to landscape, by late August of 1949, the property that had once grown to resemble a “jungle” had been transformed into a pleasant park called, Peters Park.

Around this same time in local history the congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church was looking for property to construct a new church, as their current church, located on First Street near Division Street and constructed in 1870, was decidedly becoming a sizeable maintenance issue.

In fits and starts, the church eventually formed two building committees which according to “The Centennial History of Trinity Lutheran Church”:

“One committee (21 men) was to study the advantages and disadvantages of building on the site occupied by the old church. The other committee (17 men) was to consider relocation in a similar way.”

By 1954, the area that made up Peters Park had not been kept up as well as originally thought and it was eventually purchased by the Department of Conservation. Consequently, the church had decided that it would be more feasible to relocate their congregation to a newly constructed building and decided to see if the Peters Lot could be acquired. In order to do this they had to get the “blessing” of the city commission. On June 16, 1954, the Manistee News Advocate reported the outcome:

“The city commission gave its approval last night during its meeting to the Trinity Lutheran Church to negotiate with the Department of Conservation for the purchase of the R.G. Peters property located between Fourth and Fifth streets for the purpose of constructing a school, church and parsonage.

“The Department of Conservation owns the land because it was on the tax sale lists and the city waived all prior rights to the property. In granting the request of the Trinity Lutheran Church, a reversionary clause stipulated that the construction plant must be approved, contracts let and construction started by July 1, 1956,or approximately two years after the expected receipt of the land deed from the Department of Conservation. A present Department of Conservation policy concerning land being used for public or church use has been to charge $1 for such transactions.”

Just as the summer of 1954 was ready to turn into the autumn of 1954, the congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church consecrated the grounds of the former Peters Park on September 19, 1954.

As the next couple of years passed, multiple committees were formed, funds were raised, and architects and contractors were hired in order to get plans in place for the construction of the new, modern church.

On April 8, 1956 a groundbreaking ceremony was held on the site with the cornerstone laid on July 29 of that year.

Finally, on July 7, 1957, the new Trinity Lutheran Church (at a cost of over $347,000) was dedicated with the visiting Rev. Dr. A Zeile speaking at the 10 a.m. dedication service in which 600 people were in attendance. Later that day, the Rev. Dr. W.F. Lichtsinn was the guest speaker at the 3 p.m. service with the Rev. E.A. Hessler delivering the sermon at the 7:30 p.m. dedication vespers.

In 1965, another building was added to the Trinity Lutheran Church campus when a school was constructed on the grounds of the city block bounded by Oak, Pine, Fourth and Fifth Street, the block which used to be known as the Peters Lot.