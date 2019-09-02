Bobcats eye growth, togetherness this season

First-year coach Moriah Miltgen will be taking the reins of Brethren volleyball this season and says the Bobcats have a great combination of experience and youth.

“I’d say it’s a good mixture,” she said. “As of right now, I have eight, maybe nine girls on the team, and five of them are returning. A couple of them are new to the school district and they have played on a varsity team before. I’d say we’re a good mix.”

Miltgren is replacing Jody Powell, who coached the Bobcats for three seasons. She said the players already have great chemistry and have been very welcoming to her as their new coach.

“The girls work very well together,” she said. “They’re all eager to start with me and start fresh. I’m new to coaching and I’m new to coaching the girls, so I think that’s a big thing. Their connections together and how they work with me and each other is really great.”

Senior Megan Cordes will be an asset to Brethren due to her leadership and versatility.

“I’ve seen a big step up in her leadership already,” Miltgren said. “She’s a flexible player. If I need her to play one position, the next day she could play another for me. Also, she’s been on varsity all four years of her high school experience. She’s one I’m really relying on to lead the other girls.”

Kaia Richardson will be counted on to keep the team gelling throughout the rigors of the season.

“Another one is Kaia Richardson,” Miltgren said. “She just kind of has this calming aura to her. She’s a very good communicator and she gets along with all the girls.”

The Bobcats’ season last year in a Division 4 district semifinal with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 loss to eventual district champion Onekama.

Miltgren said the Bobcats’ main goal is to improve throughout the season and grow together.

“I’d say a big goal is for us to build from their experience and rebuild the team,” Miltgren said. “Like I said, I’m new to them, they’re new to me and I’m new to coaching altogether. We’re a really balanced team, but we’re just lacking in height.”