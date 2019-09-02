Brethren Days celebrates its 50th anniversary

Brethren — 50 years ago, the community of Brethren joined together in celebration. Over the weekend, the Brethren Boosters, inheritors of this legacy, invited the community back for the event’s golden jubilee.

“In the beginning it was just a block party,” said Joseph Gutowski, Brethren Boosters president and organizer of the event. “Local musicians brought their instruments and hung out on a closed down side street and everyone one just danced together as a community.”

Gutowski was pleased with the event’s turnout.

“The weather treated us really well this year,” Gutowski said. “We didn’t get the rain like we did last year so that helped us out a lot. We had really good numbers of people in the park.”

The semi-centennial celebration continued on as it has for decades, as members of the scenic rural community gathered to play softball, enjoy local music and visit a row of vendors and information displays — among them were representatives from area institutions like the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club and Manistee Muzzle Loading Club.

The Brethren Boosters knew they were up against heavy competition from relative new-comer events like Manistee’s LaborFest and the Minnehaha Brewhaha in Arcadia — both returning for their second year.

“We were competing with LaborFest and the Brewhaha last night,” said Gutowski. “We had a few less than we hoped for but we expected the numbers would be down a little bit with the other things going on.”

Despite this, Gutowski still considers the event a continuing success.

“We’re having a good year,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the most busy year we’ve ever had, but I’m very happy with the turnout and confident in us having a successful year when all is said and done.”

The event featured a number of sporting competitions including a horseshoe pitching contest, a cornhole tournament and a co-ed softball tournament at Brethren Park.

Live music by Whiskey Bound, a beer tent and concessions opened the event on Friday. Additional live music, held on Saturday was performed by local groups including Love Peace Music, Awesome Distraction, Fremont John’s Acoustic Duo and the Feral Cats Deluxe.

The beer tent remained open on Sunday, featuring music by The Nephews, Barefoot, Duke and the Studebakers, and Sufferin’ Suckatach.

“The biggest thing for us is that we packed a lot of things into a small area, so there is something for everybody,” Gutowski said. “Our largest event is our nightly concerts, generally that draws a lot of people into the park.”

The event featured a packed schedule from the High Bridge Hustle 5K to other ongoing activities including yard games, doughnut and pie eating contests, hula hooping, a balloon toss, egg race and more.

“Last year, we brought in a Family Fun Zone to give something for the kids to do while the parents walk around or partake in cornhole tournaments or stuff like that,” he said.

Gutowski believes that with the on-going help of the Brethren community, his boosters will continue this event for years to come.

“At the bare minimum I want to maintain what we’re doing, my goal for the next couple is just to hone in on what we’re currently doing and make it cleaner and better,” Gutowski said. “We’re hoping that the community can hold together and keep it going for another 50 (years). When it comes right down to it, we have community that’s willing to step up. We’re really hopeful that it can continue on.”