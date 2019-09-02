Chips eye improvement under first-year coach

Kevin Schmutzler motions to the gym walls before volleyball practice and points out something striking.

“I hate to say it, but you look around the gym at all these banners, and there’s one missing,” he said. “There’s not a single volleyball banner. … We’re hoping to change that.”

Schmutzler, who has coached Manistee football and basketball in various capacities in the past, has taken the reins of the Chippewas’ volleyball program, and looks to help lead the varsity team to a higher level.

“It’s been a few years since I put a whistle on, but it’s been a fun change,” the first-year coach said. “My daughter said, ‘you used to coach the boys, when are you going to coach us?’ I had these girls in middle school basketball years ago, so I thought it would be fun to get back in to (coaching).

“I did my homework and spent the summer learning more about the game of volleyball,” Schmutzler said. “I took the girls to the Central Michigan camp at Onekama, and was really pleased with how they improved in just a couple days there. … It’s been a great start.”

Manistee has struggled of late when it comes to the win-loss column, being bounced in its district opener last year and extending a drought of post season success. Schmutzler said, however, that he’s pleased with his squad’s enthusiasm and will to improve.

“These girls are hungry and they want to do well,” he said. “They want to be their best, and I told them on Day 1 that even if we don’t lead the league in talent, we’re going to lead the league in effort.

“If we can look better every single day, every single rep, that’s what we’re after.”

As the Chippewas look to make strides this year, they’ll do so with a couple veteran leaders: seniors Lyndsey Kelley and Morgan Ju.

“Lyndsey’s a really good setter and Morgan’s come a long way in the past two years in being a hitter,” Schmutzler said. “They’re really leveraging their leadership, on and off the court. They love the game and we hope they can leave a legacy behind them by the end of this year.

“The other individuals who have been playing for years are pretty strong too,” he said. “The back row players are hungry and getting better, and they’ll have opportunity to set and hit too.”

Overall, Schmutzler said the team’s theme this year will be playing the game the right way.

“We talked about doing things right, and winning is a byproduct of doing things right,” he said. “That’s where we’re starting.

“We’re not going to measure it in the win-loss column right away,” he added. “We just want to get better and better.

“And I think we might surprise some people.”