Hospice of Michigan to host Fly and Remember Memorial Service

LUDINGTON — Residents living in Ludington and the surrounding communities are invited to come out and fly their kites to honor their lost loved ones during the 2019 Fly and Remember event.

The annual, uplifting ceremony will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Waterfront Park, located at 1122 S. Williams St. in Ludington.

Hosted by Hospice of Michigan, Fly and Remember offers an enjoyable opportunity to remember and celebrate those who live on in memories. Participants are encouraged to reflect on their relationship with a loved one, regardless of how recent their loss might be, by personalizing and flying a kite in their honor. Kite-making materials will be provided at no cost.

All are welcome to attend Fly and Remember, regardless of whether their loved one received care from Hospice of Michigan. A light dinner will also be served.

To register for the 2019 Fly and Remember event, contact grief support services manager Katie Gedraitis at (231) 845-3423 or kgedrait@hom.org.

