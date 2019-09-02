Lakers look to build off last year’s success

Bear Lake volleyball hopes to build off of last year’s successful season that saw the Lakers make it to a Division 4 district final.

“(Last season) went very well compared to what the Laker volleyball program is used to,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “The district final was where we ended, but getting to the district final was a first for them in a long time. We were happy with that, and the regular season as well.”

After the Lakers topped Manistee Catholic Central in a district semifinal, Bear Lake fell to Onekama by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-8.

Bear Lake finished .500 in the West Michigan D League and also took home a second-place trophy at the Brethren Invite last year.

“Obviously, after last year, the girls kind of got a taste of what it is to be kind of successful,” Evans said. “… Our goals are kind of the same this year: they’d like to do well in postseason play, they’d like to get a trophy at one of our tournaments and they’d like to finish .500 or better in the D League.”

Bear Lake’s success will be a team effort this season, and every player on the roster is capable of making big plays when called upon, Evans said.

“Shaely Waller, Mariah McLouth, Hailey Omar and Lili Brown,” Evans said when asked for potential key contributors to the Lakers.” All of them are seniors. Lili is going to be at libero this year. I think that’s going to be a key position for her. We brought up Makayla Omar and Emma Reynolds, and they have a lot to contribute to the team, too. And Zoey is our setter. She’s been our reserve setter all these years, so she brings a lot of experience to that position.

“I think each player brings something important to the table and I don’t think we could do it without any one of them.”

Bear Lake has a mixture of experience and youth, with seniors, two sophomores and a freshman on the squad. Evans expects the Lakers to be strong up front due in large part to the veterans of the squad.

“Our seniors who are returning all do very well at the net,” she said. “I think our attacking will be solid and everything else is coming along.”