Looking Back for Sept. 3

20 YEARS AGO

Chips win second

Manistee High School initiated the new Traverse City Central gymnasium last night with a 57-39 girls basketball victory over the Lady Trojans and improved their record to 2-0. Lauren Jensen powered the Chippewas with 18 points, eight steals and eight rebounds. Colleen McIsaac tossed in 12 points while Heather Nemecek contributed nine and Monica Della Pia eight.

60 YEARS AGO

Dam ponds to be lowered

Maintenance work a Tippy Dam and Hodenpyl Dam on the Manistee River will require a reduction of water levels of the ponds behind the dams during September. “This is the first time in 30 years or more that it has been necessary to resurface the concrete at Tippy,” Leon Day, region superintendent of Consumers Power Company said.

Copemish enrollment

Enrollment of pupils as of Tuesday at Copemish schools was 236; by grades as follows: Kindergarten-20; First-14; Second-18, Third-15, Fourth-19, Fifth-21, Sixth-20, High School grades 7 through 12-109.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum