Minnehaha Brewhaha ‘a dedication to music’

ARCADIA — Rain couldn’t sink the attendance of the inaugural Minnehaha Brewhaha in 2018, so it’s only logical that with great weather on Saturday, the second year went even better.

“This year we’ve got great weather and great volunteers that are helping us out with all of our different pieces to it as far as helping with our brew pours, setting up, and security and parking,” said Dan Macek, secretary of Music Moves Me. “The crew has helped make our day a memorable one.”

The Minnehaha Brewhaha was held throughout the day on Saturday at the Arcadia Marine, and is presented by the Music Moves Me nonprofit organization.

About 100 people participated in the 5K and 15K to kick off the event in the morning. Then, bands started at 11 a.m. playing all the way into the night — Jake Allen, Cindi Lou and the Red Hot Royals, Full Cord, Sweetwater Blues Band, The Accidentals and Cousin Courtiss all took the stage.

Young performers Christian Goss, of Traverse City, and Hannah Johnson, of Frankfort, entertained the crowd in between the bands. Johnson had the opportunity to play with The Accidentals, and Goss played with Cousin Curtiss.

The event also featured about 34 breweries, distilleries and wineries.

“We have about 67 different brews to try. Each brewery brings two or three products. Some people like their favorite and keep going back. Some try each one and see what tickles their fancy,” said Macek.

Kevin Dykstra, of the History Channel’s “The Curse of the Civil War Gold,” is a long-time friend of the Stoops family. He also was in attendance Saturday to show his support for the family.

“Ron, Sue and their son Jim have always been a blessing to my search, weather it is information, service and storage for our boat, or lately delicious ice cream. They are great people to deal with,” said Dykstra. “To be asked to attend the Minnehaha event in honor of Ron was a privilege for which I am grateful.”

Macek said the event generated a lot of interest in the community this year.

“Last year we were able to make a substantial donation to the Ron Stoops Memorial Chair at Interlochen; there’s a scholarship we’re funding there over the next five years,” said Macek. “Then we were able to also give money to the music programs for Onekama, Bear Lake and Frankfort schools to their music department. We’re looking forward to expanding on this year so they can do whatever they need to for their programs.”

The organization and festival were born out of the loss of a beloved community member, Ron Stoops, who lost his fight to cancer in April 2016.

Shortly afterward, his family — including wife Sue, son Jim, and daughters Rachel Low and Amy Erdmann — began discussing how they could honor him. That’s how the Interlochen scholarship and the music festival were born.

“He liked boating; he liked music. As a teenager he was a musician. He wanted to give young performers an opportunity to perform,” said Macek. “They’d have jam sessions here in the (Arcadia) Ice House. When he passed away the family wanted to do something.”

Jim Stoops said the event is a “dedication to music.”

“My dad and I were musicians; I’m still a musician. I used to play with my dad all the time. My youngest son Benjamin has picked up the trombone, and he’s starting to learn,” he said. (We’re) just carrying it forward. … (We’re) just trying to make a premier event in northern Michigan and put Arcadia back on the map, so to speak.”

However, none of it could happen without the help of all the volunteers and sponsors.

“The help has been outstanding. Everybody wants to be involved. They want something they can do, people want to enjoy something at the end of the summer. This was a great way to do it, good food, good brew, good music, good friends,” said Macek.

Jim Stoops said they are thankful for all the volunteers.

“We couldn’t do this without all the help from all these people; hundreds of people it takes. It was our vision, but it takes a tremendous amount of help,” he said.