Portagers return bulk of championship team

Onekama volleyball brings back the bulk of the roster than brought home the Portagers’ first district title in 15 years last season. According to Onekama head coach Linda Elo, the team looks poised for another strong season.

“We won districts last year,” she said. “It was monumental to the program after a 15-year drought. We had a 34-12-1 record, which is a great record going into regionals. Really proud of that record. We won several tournaments and came in second in one of them. We are hoping to do an absolute repeat of that this year.

“We basically lost two key players, but otherwise we have everyone starting again this year.”

Onekama topped Bear Lake in a Division 4 district final by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-8 before falling in the regional semifinal 25-21, 25-17 and 25-19 to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.

Elo expects big things from the squads’ seniors, who have the skills and experience to make a huge impact on the court.

Colleen McCarthy will be spearheading the Portagers’ efforts. The senior was named first-team All-Northwest Conference and earned All-State honorable mention last season, averaging 4.57 kills per set with a 3.12 hitting percent and a 92% serving rate. She also averaged 2.8 digs per set. McCarthy currently sits at 907 kills and is set to crush the 1,000-kill milestone.

“Colleen McCarthy is our outside hitter,” Elo said. “She was All-State honorable mention last year. Hanna Hughes is an excellent setter for us. Ella Acton in the back row as libero is an excellent back-row passer. Sydnee Hrachovina is one of our middle blockers.”

Hughes took second-team all-conference honors last season, finishing with a 90% serving rate and averaging 6.29 assists per set. Acton received all-conference honorable mention last year, averaging 4.67 digs per set and boasting an 89% passing rate and 91% serving rate.

Onekama finished third in the NWC last year.

After a great season last year, the Portagers were not content to rest on their laurels. The players spent time this summer honing their craft and should be able to hit the ground running when play starts.

“The girls had a great preseason,” Elo said. “They worked hard. They were diligent about doing some tournaments. We got to play some really tough teams to kind of up the ante for us a little bit on competing.”

Elo wants the players to play hard and work together and believes if they do that, everything else will fall into place.

“My goal this year is that they compete very well and that they are great teammates,” she said. “They are great teammates for each other right now and they’re a team with great cohesion — they gel. They’re a great group of girls. I’m very proud of them. Just really looking forward to all that momentum going into our season.”