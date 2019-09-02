Sabers return bulk of team, look for further strides

Laura Martz is entering her first season as coach of the Manistee Catholic Central volleyball team, but she has plenty of history with the Sabers.

Martz, a 2011 MCC graduate, was a player for the team not a decade ago, and now she’s looking forward to leading in a different capacity.

“This is where I played and where I graduated from, so I’m back home,” Martz said. “It feels good.”

Martz inherits a team that fell short in a Division 4 district semifinal match against cross-county rival Bear Lake last season. And while the Sabers are without foreign exchange student Lisa Giani — a key contributor from last year — they’ll have plenty of familiar faces this fall.

“We have three returning seniors,” Martz said of Natalie McLinden, Rylee Feliczak and Nicole Kaminski, “so I’m looking for a lot from them this season.

“It should be a good year for them,” she added. “All three are strong players who bring a lot of skill to the court, so we’re hoping they can lead this team.”

Martz, who coached Manistee High School’s varsity team a season ago, has been getting acclimated with the Sabers in the early going.

“At the beginning, I wanted to figure out what they knew and where they needed to grow,” she said. “Because this is a new team, and I didn’t get to watch them a ton last year, I wanted to find out what they thought they needed to work on and then focus on those things.

“I know they had a pretty good record last year,” she said, “But they told me coverage on the floor was lacking a little bit last year, so we’ve worked on that a lot: shifting and moving, stuff like that.”

The Sabers are also learning from Martz.

“We wanted to put in a new rotation and they caught on very quickly,” she said. “They’re eager and excited to put it into effect on the court. And that’s a good strength that we have going for us: their willingness to change, learn and adapt.

“Their enthusiasm is high, so hopefully it will continue throughout the season.”

MCC will field eight players on varsity, and their goal is simple: succeed together.

“Our first practice, we sat down and created a good list of goals, both personal goals and team goals,” Martz said. “Some team goals are to get as far as they did last year and more. We definitely want to win a few more games, but mainly we’re looking to be a strong team together.”