Second annual LaborFest draws thousands

MANISTEE — The Lion’s Pavilion at First Street Beach was home to a full-day of festivities Saturday, as throngs of people visited First Street Beach for an end of summer celebration.

The second annual event, hosted by nonprofit Salt City Rock and Blues (SCR&B) closed out the summer festival season by celebrating with all-day music, kids activities, beer and food trucks, a car show and more.

“The festival was unbelievable,” said Tom Volkema, SCR&B president.

Volkema estimates over 1,000 visitors arrived for the day’s family-friendly festivities while over 2,000 attended the evening’s adult concerts.

“I’ve been involved in Manistee for quite a few years and I believe that was the biggest event I’ve ever seen here,” Volkema said.

The high turnout bodes well for the group’s goal of funding the construction of a new waterfront stage at First Street Beach.

“Our goal for this year was to come up with $29,000 for a feasibility study, so we can get the ball rolling,” said Volkema. “We haven’t got a tally yet, but I think it’s promising that we’re going to be able to do that.”

Preliminary plans call for an open air, multi-use facility that can host a variety of events, including concerts, theatrical presentations, graduations, and other public events. While funded through the auspices of SCR&B, the facility would be owned by the City of Manistee and managed by the Department of Public Works. No taxpayer funding for the construction or the continued maintenance of the facility will be required.

The total cost for the amphitheater project could be several million dollars.

“The initial phase does not include any permanent seating so it would just be lawn chairs and things like that. What it would include would be the stage itself, handicap accessible bathrooms, sound system, lighting, that type of thing,” said Bob Ogilvie, vice president of SCR&B in a recent interview.

The day’s events began with a classic car and bike show at 9 a.m. followed by a parade at 12:30 p.m. An afternoon of free musical performances featured Larry Bialik and the Rambling Band, Chad Rushing Trio, Rock Supply and Suffering Succotash.

“For being the first one, I thought the car show turned out excellent,” said Volkema. “We had 44 entries which were all really good and we’re excited about coming back again next year and bringing back even more people.”

In addition to the afternoon performances, LaborFest also featured a slew of kids games and activities, a bounce house and tethered hot air balloon rides sponsored by RE/MAX.

The evening portion of the event began with Clear Heels, followed by award-winning group, The Change. The headline performer was Here Come the Mummies, a high-energy rock, rhythm and blues quartet.

For many, LaborFest was more than just an excuse to celebrate the end of summer. Many took the opportunity to honor the area’s industrial heritage and pay respect to the laborers who manned the lumber, salt and sand industries.

The spirit of the holiday was alive during LaborFest celebrations as union members marched in the parade, while others set up shop at Lion’s Pavilion to help spread their message.

“We had a lot of different locals unions representing the pipe fitters, heavy equipment operators and steelworkers — so that turned out pretty well,” said Volkema.

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association and Operating Engineers 324, were also well-represented, as the groups sought public support in their ongoing disputes with Munson Healthcare and construction company, Rieth-Riley, respectively.

“We’re standing up for ourselves,” said one red T-shirt clad demonstrator for the Michigan Nurses Association, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal. “I think that’s kind of what this holiday is about.”