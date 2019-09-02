Vogue Theatre to hold second annual fundraising event

MANISTEE — The Historic Vogue Theatre Board of Directors will hold its second annual fundraising event this month.

The BlueFish Kitchen and Bar will be the site of the event, beginning with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, then a special presentation ending that part of the evening by 8 p.m. on Sept. 7

The goal for the event is to assure one specific promise made to the community when the theater opened: “to offer entertainment and concessions at affordable prices”.

While the Vogue reports that prices of everything from film bookings to popcorn, and utilities to sodas have continued to creep up, the theater has maintained the same ticket prices and concession costs since opening on Dec. 6, 2013.

“When we started looking at where we could be, we could consider raising our prices” said Steve Brower, treasurer of the theater’s board. “But when we recently reread the commitments we made to the community over five years ago, we realized we’d not only met them all, but our first promise to the community was to remain ‘affordable.”

Titled “Keeping Our Promise”, the event will recognize the outstanding success the Vogue has experienced, the impact the buildings’ restoration has had on Manistee’s core business district and how the theater can continue to fulfill its strong commitment to the community.

The evening will focus on raising funds to maintain a pricing structure that offers the community and visitors the “complete movie experience”, another of the theater’s promises, at affordable prices.

“The bottom line is we want to continue to be affordable for everyone,” said Brower.

Mary Russell, president of the Vogue’s board noted, “The Vogue Theatre has become such a pivotal destination for both residents and visitors in Manistee alike that being ‘affordable’ in this day-and-age can be difficult.

“Everyone attending our event this year can help us continue to fulfill the promise we made to the community years ago, and have managed to keep.”

Both Russell and Brower added that while invitations have been sent to the theater’s past donors and others, anyone wanting to attend should stop by or contact the theater.

“There are additional invitations there,” said Russell.

Brower added that while there is a cost to attend, “this is another major step for us to fulfill a community promise as we plan for the future. As a nonprofit organization, we can only continue to be successful when we have the support of others who see our commitments.”

For more information, contact the Vogue Theatre at (231) 222-5199 or stop by the theater box office. Seating is limited.