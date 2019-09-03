Area schools hold first day of classes

MANISTEE — Last year Mother Nature played some cruel tricks on Manistee County school districts forcing them to cancel classes in record numbers due to inclement weather.

While most school officials hoped last year was simply an anomaly year that wouldn’t be repeated again, the Manistee Area Public Schools and CASMAN Academy had a slight deja vu feeling early Tuesday morning. Instead of the snow and ice that caused so many problems last year, this time it was a heavy fall rain storm doing some damage with the electricity.

“We had a couple buildings (Jefferson and Kennedy elementary schools) that had a scare with power outages, but they got it back on in time,” said Manistee Middle/High School principal Andy Huber. “I know they just ran the normal procedures and did a great job in covering things.”

Huber added that initial reports on the new traffic flow at both the middle/high school and Jefferson Elementary School buildings went smoothly on their first official morning.

“It’s exciting to see our new traffic flow and to see buses separated from parent drop-off,” said Huber. “It went really well here and at Jefferson, and parents are learning it and being very courteous. We need to train them to make a drop and keep going, but much better flow through for our bus students as well. If people can pull forward about 40 or 50 feet past the front door that will help things even more.”

Onekama Consolidated Schools students opened the 2019-20 school year on a high note as students enjoyed their first day of classes. Principal Gina Hagen said the school building was buzzing with activity Tuesday morning.

“We are off to a great start and I am excited for this school year,” she said.

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said they welcomed in some new students for the start of the school year, but like MAPS they had a few nervous moments prior to the start of school.

“We were also impacted by the power outage,” said VanVoorst. “I checked on the restoration time about 6 a.m. and was told 8:30 a.m. at the latest it would be restored. So, with that information it was full steam ahead for the first day. We were lucky and had power restored before 7:30 a.m.”

Once the power was back on everything went smoothly, according to VanVoorst.

“Everything is going well,” she said. “It’s so great to see the kids back in the building, and to see their smiling faces ready and excited for a new school year. We have new faces mixed in with returning students, and we’ve asked the returning students to help guide the new ones through the first few days as they get used to being in a new school.”

VanVoorst said it was a typical first day of activities around the building.

“Teachers are excited and running through the start of the year procedures and expectations,” she said. “I’ve been stopping in to classes all day, and I’m seeing a lot of students ready to learn and start the school year off on a positive note. Lots of smiles all around today.”

Brethren Schools principal Jakob Veith said his students were happy about returning to school.

“It was a very good start and there is always a few changes to make at the beginning like slight schedule things,” said Veith. “But there is a lot of excitement in the air and looks like we have some full classrooms which is great. Things are going well.”

Bear Lake Schools principal Sarah Harless said they were off to a great start Tuesday morning.

“We are just happy to see all our familiar faces back as well as the many new faces that we have this year,” said Harless. “The first hour is always a little crazy in making sure everyone gets in the right spot and greeting all the students, but it went well today.”

Classes also began Tuesday at Manistee Catholic Central and Trinity Lutheran Schools, and things went well in both schools.