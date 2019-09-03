Bobcats struggle at home tri-meet

BRETHREN — Brethren volleyball hosted Manton and Frankfort for a tri-meet on Tuesday. The Bobcats fell 8-25, 10-25 to Manton before coming up short against Frankfort by scores of 25-20, 19-25 and 6-15.

The Rangers went undefeated on the night, topping the Panthers 25-18, 25-12.

In the Bobcats’ first set against Frankfort, Brethren’s Megan Cordes got things started with back-to-back aces. The Panthers got back on track and scored five consecutive points but Brethren kept fighting and tied things up at 8-8 on a kill by Kelly Timmons.

“I think we started out really slow, but as soon as we started gaining points and closed the gap, we started gaining energy,” Cordes said. “We all had confidence in each other and we fed off that.”

The Bobcats worked up to a 20-14 lead and won the first set when an errant Frankfort hit went sailing out of bounds.

“Our communication — once we had — it was good,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “Lauren Guenthardt was very strong at the net tonight. She was definitely a key player. It’s something I haven’t been seeing out of her at practice yet, so it was really nice to see it come out in gameplay.”

Guenthardt had three kills and one block on the night. Cordes had three aces against Frankfort and Summer Young had one kill and one block against Frankfort.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 13-6 lead in the second set, but the Bobcats rattled off five unanswered points to close the gap and eventually tied things up at 14-14.

“You could tell there was a different energy level,” Miltgen said. “As our energy would go down, our playing ability would go down. When we brought our energy level back up, our playing ability went back up.”

The Panthers closed the second set on an 11-5 run and an errant Brethren serve tied the two teams up at one set a piece.

The Bobcats held pace with Frankfort early on in the third set, and a Timmons block left Brethren facing just a 5-4 deficit. A 10-2 run would give the final set to the Panthers, however.

“Our communication was definitely better in the first two sets against Frankfort,” Cordes said. “Our communication sort of fell towards the end of the third set, but it is what it is. We worked hard. We still have learning to do.”

Brethren opened the meet against Manton. The Rangers never trailed against the Bobcats and took two sets convincingly.

“Manton definitely had some hard hits,” Miltgen said. “They made it work. They made plays out of everything we gave them.”

Miltgen hopes to see her team’s digging improve, and believes it will as they gain experience.

“We were lacking in our digs,” she said. “Granted, we have had much gameplay, so we haven’t been able to have those balls hit at us at the level we see in games.”

The Bobcats host Mesick for a West Michigan D League contest Thursday with a JV start time of 6 p.m.