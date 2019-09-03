First day of school is always special

One of the fun things about this job is those occasions when you can stand back and be that proverbial “fly on the wall” to watch people’s reactions to certain special situations.

That was what happened Tuesday when I visited several of our area schools for their first day of classes. First days are something special in schools, and it is a shame that more people don’t get to view some of the things that come before my eyes on this day.

Everything appears new and shiny, from the clothes the students are decked out in to the hallways and school grounds all in preparation for that first day. It is the school version of the spring season as everything appears ready to bloom and take root.

Ahh…yes, the first day of school.

They don’t use the old chalk boards like they did 59 years ago when I attended my first day of classes as a kindergarten student in Kay Claypool’s Washington Elementary School classroom, but first days are like they wiped the slate clean. Any problems of the past year are forgotten for teachers and students, and everyone is on equal footing at ground zero for the start of a roller coaster 180 day run to the finish line.

It’s also fun to watch the reactions of students from the different grade levels as they participate in the first day of classes. For the younger elementary students 1,000 megawatt smiles can be found on just about every face, as they are thrilled to be back in the classroom.

Middle school students are in that age where you see them trying to “be cool” as they walk down the hallways showing everyone they are no longer “just an elementary student.” Toss on top of that, the fact that it is the first time the boys are looking at the girls differently and the girls are doing the same.

At the high school level it’s more of a glassy eyed look as they kind of give off the aura of “I can’t believe school starts so early” even though they have been attending classes for quite some time. The seniors want to show their status as being the elite, the juniors are looking on with an attitude of “that will be us next year.” As for the sophomores they are thinking, “thank God I am no longer a freshmen,” and the freshmen are just trying to stay out of everyone’s way, so as not to get run over in the hallway.

Ahh… yes, the first day of school.

What was also fun was walking the hallways of Bear Lake Schools and seeing teacher Hope Higley showing her students proper hall etiquette as they followed her like the Pied Piper. What made me smile was as they passed principal Sarah Harless she was giving them a “welcome back” high five and a smile.

Walking into Jeff Harthun’s elementary classroom at Bear Lake found him talking to his students about the changes he has witnessed in his 30-year teaching career. That made a certain associate editor feel a little like father time considering he was already working at the newspaper writing sports stories when Jeff was a Bear Lake basketball player about 35 years ago.

Pretty amazing considering I must have been only about 10 years old at that time, Jeff. Or at least I wish that had been the case.

Ahh…yes, the first day of school.

Principals get the chance to be heroes on the first day of school probably more than any other day of the year. At Brethren School principal Jake Veith was “saving the day” helping students to get their lockers open on up to where to go for their next class. He helped them all with a smile and a word of encouragement.

Meanwhile, outside the building, kindergarten teacher Lisa Gutowski was showing her brand new Bobcats what it going to be like to ride a school bus. When they got off the bus most were wide eyed and amazed at the size of the bus, but they knew proper behavior when riding on it in the future.

What was also fun to watch was the students attacking the lunch line for the first time like it had been days since they last ate, let alone mere hours since breakfast. At the same time, at Manistee Middle/High School principal Andy Huber kept a watchful eye over the lunch group as laughter and friendships were rekindled after the summer break.

Manistee County may be a rural area, but believe it or not there are some kids who don’t see each other over the summer break. So, it may be a different form of “what did you do over the summer break?” But it is just as special sharing those details as it was many years ago.

Ahh… yes, the first day of school.

And the great thing was it happened over and over in every school district in this county.

What was so special about it is it’s a spirit of joy and happiness unlike anything else in these times of hatred, crime and violence. Times have changed drastically in the world since the days when you and I were that age.

It can be a scary world out there for our kids, so much so that we are forced to lock the school doors and buzz in only people we can trust will bring no harm. However, it is comforting to know that inside those doors that same spirit of happiness, learning and friendship goes on just like it did in the past.

With one day down and 179 days to go in the 2019-20 school year, let’s hope and pray we continue to carry that positive spirit well beyond when I…see you next Wednesday.