Lakeshore flood advisory, beach warnings in effect today

The Manistee North Pier Head takes on massive wave action during a wind storm. Today, a lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

MANISTEE COUNTY — A storm brewing in Michigan today will bring a possibly of high winds and lakeshore flooding to the Manistee area.

A lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, as well as a beach hazards statement while severe thunderstorms pass through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, high water levels and high winds will create a potential for minor coastal flooding today into this evening. In addition, dangerous surf conditions are likely along the beaches of the Northwest lower region of Michigan.

A high swim risk means life threatening waves and currents are expected. People are advised to stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls.

This morning, after a thunderstorm rolled through the area, several homes and businesses experienced a brief power outage.

The forecast for today predicts a south wind at 15-20 mph increasing to 20-25 mph this afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. New rainfall amounts are predicted between a quarter and half of an inch. A few rounds of thunderstorms are predicted this afternoon, with a possibility of large hail, damaging winds and, in some areas, a risk for an isolated tornado.

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

