Looking Back for Sept. 4

40 YEARS AGO

Let’s go see “Star Wars” again!

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is rerelease of the blockbuster film, “Star Wars”. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. this week.

T-Ball champs

Bear Lake won the 1979 T-Ball championship this summer. The team consisted of players: Chance Wadkins, Matt Guera, Jeremy Babcock, Kristine Babock, Jason Huffman, Shawn Nelson, Scott Ludwig, Laurie Erdman, Sandy Cook, Nicki Merriman, Jake Huffman, Mike Guerra, Jamie Guerra, John Reed, Chris Peterson and Frank Raspotnik. The team is coached by Doug Erdman and Ron Huffman.

60 YEARS AGO

Vote coming on new county hospital

Work of the special committee appointed to survey the needs and formulate plans for a new county hospital has proceeded to a point where a special meeting of the Manistee County Board of Supervisors will be called within two weeks to consider its final report. The special committee headed by Charles O’Donnell, has met with architects, investment firm representatives and attorneys and worked out the details.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum