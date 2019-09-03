On a precipice: Orchard Beach State Park seeks public support with free concert

MANISTEE — For generations, tourists and residents have visited Orchard Beach State Park to enjoy majestic Lake Michigan sunsets from the park’s scenic bluffs.

Still a premier destination for summer tourism, members of the Friends of Orchard Beach State Park are quick to recount tales of the park’s heyday; when a trolley-line once shepherded vacationers to Orchard Beach for swimming and sunbathing.

Much of the beach has since washed away, inundated by Lake Michigan’s rising levels. The stairways have been closed off for years with signs warning visitors of hazardous conditions. The remaining embankments are now covered in stone blockades designed to slow the effects of erosion which has affected communities throughout the Great Lakes coastline.

That erosion now threatens the shelter house at Orchard Beach State Park. Built between the 1930s and ’40s, this limestone and wood building has played host to countless meetings, reunions and wedding receptions set against the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

Planning is underway to assess the threat this erosion possesses, as members of the DNR and advocates from the Friends of Orchard Beach State Park seek ways to stem the tide.

The city of Manistee had contracted with GEI, an engineering consulting firm to map the erosion.

“The engineers found that the average erosion at this site tends to be around six inches a year,” said Doug Barry, DNR supervisor of Orchard Beach State Park. “Engineers have reviewed that and said the time is now. I think there’s a certain amount of urgency to this — we want to move with a decision before it’s too late. It would be horrible were it to fall into Lake Michigan.”

Barry said that park management has been weighing a number of potential options to preserve the structure.

“One (option) would be to armor the shoreline in front of the shelter with sheet piling and stone,” he said. “You need to plan for large storms and how high those waves are when they hit. You need protection that high because if it goes over the top of the sheet pilings… that wouldn’t be very successful.”

Park management may also choose to move the shelter house away from the shore.

“A lot of different ideas are being generated right now and we anticipate to have a better idea how to proceed in February,” Barry said. “(GEI) didn’t have any idea on how much money it’s going to cost, so that is going to dictate which idea we go with, by what seems to be the better deal. If you pick up the building and move it away from the shoreline about 150 feet, that gives you around 300 years of life for the building.”

Barry expects the funding to preserve and improve the park will have to come from a variety of sources.

“I imagine the DNR will come up with some of it,” he said. “It would be nice to have a grant, partnerships or other efforts. It depends on which idea we select and how much it costs.”

This Thursday, the Friends of Orchard Beach State Park will host a music event featuring Grayson Barton at 7 p.m. at the park shelter house. The group hopes this event will help garner public input and build support for the park.

“We want to get the word out of what we’re trying to do here,” Barry said. “Not only the shelter, it’s also all these other things and if there’s people that want to come by and help us out that would be great. It can only make the project better.”

The Friends of Orchard Beach State Park are counting on events like this to lead to public input and action.

“You need input from everybody that’s involved in the park,” said Dave Povilus a member of the advocacy group. “The more voices, the better idea you have of what kind of things can be done here. A lot of the other state parks have friends groups and it makes a difference in their ability to get funding for different things.”

The Friends of Orchard Beach State Park hope to accomplish more than merely preserving the historical site, they also seek to restore and improve upon it.

“It’s called Orchard Beach State Park and we don’t even have a beach anymore,” Povilus said. “Right now there’s no way of even getting down there to the water. That’s something that I think is important.”

Lorrie Manthei, president of Friends of Orchard Beach State Park, suggested the park could also benefit from new playground equipment and park benches.

Both Barry and the friends group stressed the importance of community involvement, which they believe is vital to the future success of Orchard Beach State Park.

“The community support has dwindled over time and it really needs that support,” said Povilus. “I think that’s what the friends provide. There could be more public activities here, the community could be using the park more and people just aren’t aware of it.”