Ottos awarded for Garden of the Month

MANISTEE — Linda and Dennis Otto were recognized with the August Garden of the Month Certificate from the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club, Inc. on Aug. 20.

They received a gift certificate from The Field of Dreams Greenhouse in Bear Lake.

The Ottos moved sight unseen from Grand Rapids a year ago and love it in Manistee, residing at 333 Fifth St. They both like gardeing and have updated their new Victorian home with beautiful landscaping both in the front and back yards.

They put in a new pressed concrete walkway in front of their home; they have planted and maintained a beautiful array of flowers — hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses, hyacinths and more. They have created flower beds by carrying in rocks they have hand-picked.

The Ottos will attend the next Spirit of the Woods Garden Club, Inc. meeting on Sept. 9 for a presentation on “Magnificent Monarchs” by Charles St. Charles, nature and wildlife photographer.