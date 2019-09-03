WSCC CARE Team and Zonta to screen award winning documentary

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College CARE Team and the Ludington Zonta Club are hosting a screening of the film “Break the Chain,” by Michigan producers/directors Laura Swanson and Kirk Mason at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the college’s Center Stage Theater.

The award-winning 2017 documentary shines a light on the hidden problem of human trafficking within Michigan communities and across the country. It tells the story of two survivors – one who was enslaved as a child for five years in labor trafficking and one survivor of sex trafficking who was sold around the Detroit area between the ages of 13 and 18.

In addition, the film features interviews with lawmakers, researchers, law enforcement and many others who are working to raise awareness to end this worldwide problem. Swanson will be present for an informational question and answer session after the film.

Prior to the event, WSCC students will have a week-long opportunity to create spontaneous artworks as a part of the Red Sand Project, which raises awareness of human trafficking. Red sand will fill the cracks of the campus sidewalks to represent those who fall through the cracks in society. Several students will also share written compositions which will be read during the film event.

Local experts have been invited to speak briefly on the local impact of this phenomenon and area law enforcement, COVE and HumaniTea will provide information for survivors or community members wishing to learn more about prevention and eradication of human trafficking.

In addition, the Mason County District Library will show the PBS “Frontline” documentary, “Sex Trafficking in America” on Sept. 17, and a reading of “Stealing Innocence: The Human Trafficking Monologues” on Sept. 19. Both programs will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ludington Library.

For more information, contact WSCC CARE Team member Ann Genson at agenson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5561.