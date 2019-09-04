Bobcats, Sabers set for county clash

Brethren football hosts Manistee Catholic Central in a West Michigan D League contest Friday in its home opener.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the young season, with the Sabers falling 82-6 at home against Gaylord Saint Mary and Brethren falling 64-44 at Fife Lake Forest Area last week.

Brethren head coach J.J. Randall said the Sabers have a lot of size up front that could pose problems for the Bobcats.

“They’ve got some great size,” he said. “They can definitely lean on us a little bit. Gaylord Saint Mary’s jumped out on them pretty good, but they were still able to use their size quite a bit. They have a good athlete at quarterback in Mateo (Barnett), and they use him pretty well. We know we have to contain him or else it could be a long night for us.”

The Bobcats went 6-0 in WMDL play last season en route to a league title.

MCC head coach Jake Szymanski says the Sabers are still searching for an identity and it showed in last week’s drubbing at the hands of the Snowbirds.

“We’re going to try to put a few more points up on the board (in comparison to last week),” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a few more snaps to the quarterback’s hands instead of to the back of the end zone. We’re really just looking to establish an identity for us. This is a new group of guys in different positions, so they’re still struggling to find their identity regarding what type of team we’re going to be.

“From a play calling standpoint, I’m still trying to figure out what’s going to work best for these guys.”

The Bobcats topped MCC 30-0 in last year’s Week 2 matchup, but the Sabers hold 13-9 overall record against Brethren.

Randall said Brethren’s offense made some big plays last week, but the Bobcats need to be able to sustain long drives to be successful.

“At Forest Area, we scored four touchdowns in four plays, but then there were times we were running the wrong way or doing the wrong assignments,” he said. “We have to execute and worry about the person we have to block and maintain our fundamentals. It’s basic stuff — just details. You can’t score on a big play every play. We have to understand that we have to grind it out, as well.”

MCC is focused on containing the Bobcats’ ball-carriers as Szymanski believes the game could be won or lost out on the edge.

“We’re going to have to play pretty tough,” he said. “Brethren’s going to bring a lot of pressure at us on offense. They’re going to try to spread us out and get to the outside. We’ll need to have our ends contain really well this week.

“They’re probably going to be the number one cause of our win or loss — if we can get those ends to contain and stop their speed from getting to the outside.”

Brethren came out a little flat against Forest Area and it appears as though the Bobcats won’t be making the same mistake, if this practices this week are any indication.

“In the second half we came out with a lot more intensity and outplayed Forest Area,” Randall said. “This week’s been great. The kids have been pumped — intense in each drill. Going through our practices, they’ve been pretty intense.”

The game kicks off in Brethren at 7 p.m.