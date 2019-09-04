Chips to travel to Whittemore-Prescott on Friday

The Manistee Chippewas may not have answered all of the questions concerning their potential this season, but they addressed a few biggies in their season opener this past Friday.

Can they handle adversity? And can they find a way to win?

Their collective response was a resounding “yes” in both cases as the Chippewas secured a 29-15 victory over Mason County Central, despite trailing briefly in the fourth quarter.

Manistee — which carries a number of first-year starters on the roster — certainly had to find its footing en route to the win, but when the Chippewas found themselves down 15-14 with 11 minutes to go, they turned it on and righted the ship.

“There was obviously hiccups along the way in those first three quarters,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork, “but ultimately the positive aspect of it was we were a young team with a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and we put together a fourth quarter comeback.”

“No matter what the situation is, fourth-quarter comebacks are important,” he added. “They show your mental fortitude and help bring you together as a squad. And really, it kind of reinforced what we’ve been telling the kids all summer long: the reason we condition so much is to be in better shape in the fourth quarter. … Deep into that game, you could see the work that those guys put in, as far as conditioning is concerned, really came through.

“We had two really solid drives at the end there, with positive yardage almost on every play. That helps you build, more so than anything else.”

With that foundation set, the Chippewas will look to make it 2-0 this Friday in their first road test of the season, taking on Whittemore-Prescott, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

“We’re going on the road, and I think for a young team that might be a good thing,” Bytwork said. “I think some of those nerves that they may have experienced in the first game at home won’t be there this time around.”

While Manistee, as a program, is fresh off its first-ever 9-0 regular season and home playoff appearance, Whittemore-Prescott is looking to return to glory after missing the playoffs the past two seasons.

“Whittemore-Prescott enjoyed a lot of success in the ‘90s and early 2000s,” Bytwork said. “So, there’s a lot of history there.”

Last week, the Cardinals also had to come from behind for a 12-8 win over Rogers City.

“They had a nice little comeback themselves in Week 1,” Bytwork said. “They were down 8-6, blocked a punt, punched a score in, and then had essentially a goal line stand toward the end of the game. So, they’re playing with some confidence too, I’m sure.”

Bytwork said his players gained confidence with a Game 1 victory, but also recognize where they have room to improve.

“For the kids — in a lot of ways — a win is a win, but this is an intuitive bunch,” he said. “This group is always talking football, so they’re not under the impression that they played a perfect game by any means. We made a lot of mistakes offensively, and they realize that.

“They know they’re a young group that had to come together and win in the fourth. And because they’re kind of football kids, they understand a fourth quarter comeback is a good thing to build on. I think they’re playing confidently, and we’ll certainly see on Friday.”