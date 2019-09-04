Duchon joins Manistee’s West Shore Bank team

MANISTEE — Raymond A. Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank, recently announced Janet Duchon has joined the West Shore Bank team as vice president, Manistee Market Branch Manager.

She will be responsible for the supervision of personal banking teams at both the Manistee-South and Manistee-Parkdale offices. In addition to being responsible for staff development and training, she will also interact closely with customers on a daily basis. She will be a leader not only at the bank, but also within the Manistee community.

Duchon joins the bank with 14 years of experience as a banking manager and more than 25 years in management. In addition to banking and management experience, Duchon worked as a flight attendant in commercial and corporate fields for 10 years. Duchon, a licensed real estate agent, attended Ferris State University. She prides herself in customer service.

Duchon is a contributing member of the Manistee community with several involvements, including roles as chairperson of both the Victorian Sleighbell Parade Ambassadors and Santa’s Headquarters. She is a committee member of the Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend. Additionally, Duchon is a member of the Manistee Downtown Development Authority Design Committee.