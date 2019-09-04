Gopherwood Concerts 2019-2020 season to start soon

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts has been gracing Cadillac stages for the past 35 years with local musicians and out-of-town acts.

The upcoming 36th season will continue the legacy of showcasing their rich Michigan music culture and introducing fresh faces to their thriving scene.

This season, people can look forward to Escaping Pavement on Oct. 5. This southern-rock inspired, neo-country group hails from Michigan and integrates the uniquely holistic qualities of folk, roots and Americana music.

Oct. 26 will bring an intimate house concert with Cadillac’s own Luke Winslow-King. Known and loved for his ability to mix country, blues, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and folk influences intuitively and masterfully, Winslow-King shapes a mood from many sources and shepherds it to a unifying place of acceptance and hope.

On Nov. 23, the Charlie Millard Band will bring their roots rock vibe with blues undertones to the stage. Charlie hails from Alanson and has been playing piano since he was 11 years old. Brave the cold on Jan. 23, to experience Willy Porter giving a cozy house concert.

More shows will be announced as the year progresses, check back for monthly updates. Tickets can be purchased at the After 26 Depot, Toy Town in Cadillac, online at My North Tickets or by calling (800) 836-0717. For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.