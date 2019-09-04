Lakers to take on Baldwin

Bear Lake football looks to rebound from a tough Week 1 loss with a home opener against West Michigan D League foe Baldwin on Friday.

Both teams suffered losses last week, with the Lakers falling 62-8 at Suttons Bay and the Panthers losing 64-26 at home to Camden-Frontier.

Though Bear Lake struggled against the Norsemen, head coach John Prokes was still pleased with the Lakers’ effort.

“We didn’t quit — I think that’s how I can sum it up,” he said. “We went in there with 10 healthy guys against a Suttons Bay squad that had some big, talented boys — disciplined, well coached. It’s a good program. Opening up against those guys is always a big challenge and it’s a big test for us to see how much guts we have and how much we can take.

“Our guys got beat up, but they didn’t quit,” Prokes continued. “They kept getting back up and they actually improved in the second half. That says a lot, because they could have easily tucked their tails and ran. We kept battling away, so I’m pretty proud of them.”

Prokes believes the Panthers are a better team than last week’s score would indicate.

“I know (Baldwin) lost last week, but if you watch film on those guys, they were in that game,” he said. “They played very well. They’re fast, they’re athletic and their quarterback is definitely a threat to run.

“I’m not going to say I’m not worried about the passing, but we have to worry about his run threat and they have a big fullback who can pound out yardage up the middle,” Prokes continued. “They’re going to be a good team and a good, tough opponent for us, for sure.”

Bear Lake earned a forfeit win over the Panthers last season, and notched the first victory in the football program’s history with a 44-28 win over Baldwin in 2017.

If the Lakers hope to come out on top this week, they’re going to keep their mistakes to a minimum.

“We only had two penalties last week in the Suttons Bay game, so that was a good thing,” Prokes said. “Against Baldwin — like any game for us — mistakes are critical. We have to minimize our penalties; minimize our mistakes; play good, fundamentally sound football; run the plays we know and run them well.”

Due to some minor injuries and other health concerns, the Lakers may be limping into Friday’s contest, but Bear Lake will be ready to go come kickoff.

“It’s been rough,” Prokes said. “Between injuries and guys getting a viral infection that’s going around, we haven’t been able to have our full squad. We only had nine guys dressed at practice (Wednesday). It’s been kind of hit and miss at our practices, but we’re kind of used to that by now.

“We just play with who we got and get them in a position to be ready.”

The game kicks off in Brethren on Friday at 5 p.m.