Little River Casino Resort to present Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

MANISTEE — Grammy winners The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform on at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 Little River Casino Resort

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has spanned the decades, getting their start in Southern California in 1969. They’ve topped both the pop and country charts and worked with artists such as Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and Ricky Skaggs. Their biggest hits include ”Modern Day Romance”, “Long Hard Road” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.” Most recently they recorded a 50 year anniversary concert, titled Circlin’ Back, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Over the years The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has had a varied group of members. Current members are Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, Jim Photoglo, Jaime Hanna and Ross Holmes. In the words of Hanna, “It’s been a really good run and there’s a lot of daylight ahead of us.”

Tickets are currently on sale for this event at the Little River Box Office, online at LRCR.com or Etix.com.