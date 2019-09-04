Onekama looks to keep it rolling on the road vs. Central Lake

While it’s tough to carry momentum from one year to the next, Onekama sure didn’t miss a beat last Thursday in its season-opening victory over Marion.

The Portagers — last year’s 8-player Division 2 state runners-up — cruised to a 34-6 win over the Eagles, finding success both in the running game and through the air. But for Onekama coach John Neph, it was all about the effort.

“I’m always happy when our guys come out and play really hard,” he said. “I think that’s the bottom line for us: you gotta come out and go as hard as you can, and we did.

“We knew Marion was going to give us a tough physical game — and it was — but we were able to get a few big plays and separate ourselves score-wise.”

Led by its core of seniors, Onekama (1-0) provided plenty of offense to make for a comfortable spread while doing its job defensively as well, snuffing out the Eagles’ scoring opportunities.

Taylor Bennett completed 5-of-7 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns for the Portagers, while fellow seniors Wade Sedlar finished with three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, Lucas Mauntler rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Powers recorded a team-high 77 yards rushing.

Sedlar also added a team-high 8.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our senior leadership over the summer has been a very positive thing for us,” Neph said. “Our guys are really motivated, and they worked hard all summer. That leadership is a big part of what’s going on here with our team.

“These guys are very competitive, and we’re going to need that again this week against Central Lake.”

Onekama will look to keep it rolling this Friday against the Trojans at Central Lake, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

“They’ve got a new coach and looks like some younger guys coming in,” Neph said. “They lost some really good players from last year’s team, but they’re a proud program, with a lot of playoffs behind them.”

Central Lake is just two seasons removed from winning the 8-player state championship in 2017. However, the 2019 Trojans are coming off a 34-6 Week 1 loss to Onaway.

Neph, though, said he’s not putting too much stock into Game 1 results.

“There’s an old coaching cliche: Most teams make the biggest improvement between Game 1 and Game 2,” he said, “so we expect Central Lake to come out fired up and aggressive.”

The Portagers hope to showcase some improvement as well.

“Being the first game, I thought we executed very well (against Marion), but we also saw some things that we’ve got to get cleaned up,” he said. “We’ll add a little bit more to what we do and hopefully that will take hold here in the second week.”

Defense will be key, he added.

“Central Lake runs a tight T, so we’ve got to do our job defensively or we’re going to be in trouble,” Neph said. “This is going to be a tough game, and that’s what our guys are prepping for.”