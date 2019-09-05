Blessing of the Animals set for Sept. 15

FREE SOIL — The 24th annual Blessing of the Animals, Fun Pet Show, Farm Olympics and silent auction will be held this month.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.

Everyone of all ages is welcome to come with their pets of all sizes to this event, which will be held inside the barns so held rain or shine.

The blessing service is free starting at 1:30 p.m. sharp. Following the service, the fun pet show, farm Olympic games start (there is a fee to enter) a class with trophies and rosette ribbons to be awarded. Everyone will get a free gift just for entering.

A silent auction will be held form 1-3 p.m. in the Fowl Territory building. All proceeds of all the day’s events goes toward the special needs programs held at the farm.

The event will include live music, wool spinning, the Fountain Fire Department fire truck and more.

Find the full program at http://www.circlerockingsfarm.org.