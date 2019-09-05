Chippewa boys, girls each take third in Scottville

SCOTTVILLE — Manistee cross country competed at the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational Thursday. The Chippewas took third among both boys and girls. The boys’ 82 points left them 56 shy of first-place Hart while Ludington took second with 65. The Hart girls also took first with 18 points while Ludington took second with 44 and Manistee scored 91.

Ransom Hoeflinger paced the Chippewas with a 17:06.12, which was good for third place. Caiden Cudney (14th, 18:22.67), Declan McCann (18th, 19:02.96), Jordan Fink (28th, 19:48.27) and Carter Kissell (37th, 20:47.01) rounded out the scoring for Manistee.

“Ransom Hoeflinger ran his personal best, which is great to see this early in the season,” said Manistee head coach Eric Thuemmel. “He worked hard over the summer and it shows. He’s been getting smarter at racing and showing lots of confidence.

“We need to work hard to close the gap between our boys’ No. 1 and No. 5 runners in order to be successful.”

Noelle Fink led the Manistee girls and her 22:09.95 was good for 14th place. Olivia Holtgren (18th, 22:33.35), Solana Postma (20th, 23:16.74), Kendahl Wright (22nd, 23:34.76) and Brynn O’Donnell (24th, 23:56.04) also scored for the Chippewas.

“The girls had a solid outing,” Thuemmel said. “They are packing together nicely and pushing each other. We just need to move the pack up a few places, but they’re improving each week.”

Manistee will next see action Sept. 14 at the Ludington Invitational at 9 a.m.