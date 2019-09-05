GLENN ZARING: Good job Manistee!

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

One of the best ways to show off your town is to be a tour guide for visitors. Having to share your community with others helps you to focus on just what your home area has to offer. This summer I had the chance to take a number of visitors and even a new summer resident (snowbird) around Manistee.

You know what? The visitors were impressed, and I was proud! We have a great little city and county here, and we just need to appreciate them instead of only pointing out problems and complaining about them.

Of course, that might be good advice for how we view our country too … but that’s another column.

Most of my tours started not at the beach, but out in the country. As an example, several went to Rainbow Bend for one of the most impressive views of one of our rivers (and facilities). Watching the river flow by is mesmerizing and a treat but last weekend was special as we watched a fishing boat drift by as they fought to bring in a big fish. This fish was flopping and pulling the boat all over the place. We never got to see what it was or even if the fishermen managed to land it but we could share in the excitement as they held their epic battle. Just thinking about it ups the blood pressure a bit. Fortunately, my guest was a fisherman and he was stoked.

The other weekend, at the same place, the LRBOI Tribal Natural Resources Department held their annual Sturgeon (‘Nme) Release. This unique cultural event introduced many visitors to a successful project and you should have seen the eyes of folks who had the opportunity to release one of those little ones into the river. They had the chance to help a living being to exist and thrive for 50-60 years. What a treat.

The rest of the tour takes us around the City of Manistee to the parks, library, Ramsdell Theatre, shopping and all the rest. Being the tour guide is an interesting endeavor too because it forces you to think about all that you are showing someone. We really are blessed here.

Thinking about just this summer, look at the concerts at First Street, the Jaycees Pavilion, the Lions park and the casino. Then look at the events like Grapes on the River, Manistee National Forest Festival, Kaleva Days, Onekama Days etc. etc. This last weekend was a real treat and if you couldn’t find something to do, it’s because you didn’t try.

In talking to retailers and hospitality folks, this was also one outstanding summer for business. Lots of visitors, bringing their credit cards and kids to enjoy what we have here. Plus there were lots of older folks who were scoping out the Manistee area as a possible place to relocate to for their later years. (Hear that economic development folks?)

Face it folks, we have one outstanding place here in Manistee County! Is it perfect, no but it is heads above many, many other places. We have nice people for the most part, safe streets, decent shopping and some of the most beautiful country in the world. Oh yes, we also don’t get hurricanes. Feet of snow yes, but no hurricanes and that is a big plus. No pun intended, but I “dig” snow.

So, as this summer fades into memories and Facebook posts, be thankful for the natural beauty of Manistee! Also be thankful for the many people who have businesses here and support our lifestyle. Lastly, thanks to the many public servants (LEOs, fire, public works, EMTs, medical professionals and all first responders) who keep this a nice place.

Good job everyone!

Glenn Zaring’s columns will appear on Fridays in the News Advocate. He may be reached at publicaffairsadvisor@gmail.com.