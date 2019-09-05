Great Lakes to continue high water level trend into the fall

DETROIT — High water levels on the Great Lakes will be here to stay well into the fall season.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District announced recently that based on preliminary August data, Lake Superior tied its record high for the month while Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie established new record high monthly mean water levels in August.

Water levels on Lake Michigan-Huron and Lake Ontario were slightly below record highs, but still “very high” compared to average, the Army Corps of Engineers stated in a press release.

The Detroit District monitors the Great Lakes’ water levels and provides the data and analysis of these findings as a public service. Experts say that recent data is revealing interesting trends and the possibility of high levels again during the fall and early winter.

This year, the high water levels wreaked havoc on shoreline communities, while many harbors and properties on the water have been flooded. In Manistee, the high water levels led to various issues including flooded docks and beaches that no longer exist.

“The fall and early winter often bring significant storm systems to the Great Lakes,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of Watershed Hydrology at the Detroit District. “These systems have the potential to bring tremendous impacts to the coastlines including more erosion and coastal flooding, even with the declining lake levels. Those with interests along the shoreline should be prepared for these events.”

The August levels continue a trend of new records set on the Great Lakes this spring and summer. Lakes Superior, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario all reached new record highs.

In June, the records for Lakes Erie and Ontario are the highest for any month dating back to 1918, while the July level for Lake St. Clair was the highest in the period of record. Lake Michigan-Huron was less than one inch from its June record. Additional record high water levels are possible on all the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair this fall.

Waterfront owners are urged to beat the rush and apply for shore protection permits now, experts stated in the press release.

On the Great Lakes and other navigable waterways, many shore protection projects including riprap, revetments, seawalls and backfill, and bioengineered shore protection, commonly require permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Army Corps of Engineers stated that coastal shoreline property owners may want to consider applying for proposed shore protection permits.

Property owners often wait until an emergency situation arises; however, regulatory staff has advised property owners to plan their projects and apply for permits in advance.

“Submitting a complete permit application and tailoring the project to meet our Nationwide Permit or Regional General Permit criteria are the best ways to streamline the permit process,” said Katie Otanez, regulatory project manager at the Detroit District. “We are happy to talk to anyone who has questions about the application or permit evaluation process.”

In Michigan, applications for permits should be submitted online through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy “MiWaters” website. Links to MiWaters, information on Nationwide and Regional General Permits, and other resources are available on the Detroit District Regulatory website at: www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory-Program-and-Permits.

Although August experienced lower than average precipitation across the Great Lakes basin as a whole, the lakes remain high.

Experts say the Great Lakes region will continue to see a threat of coastal flooding and shoreline erosion, especially during storm events, even with forecasted water level declines. Localized water levels are often impacted by winds and can be significantly higher during storms.

In addition, water levels and flow rates in the connecting channels of the Great Lakes are also high and may, depending on winds and other atmospheric conditions, lead to localized flooding.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has several programs that may be able to assist government entities such as local communities, counties or States,” said Jim Luke, outreach coordinator of the Detroit District. “The range of services that the Corps can provide varies from providing technical assistance to conducting a study to construction.

“Examples include, determining why you are having flooding issues, flood warning/preparedness, a flood damage reduction study, or construction projects such as levees or erosion protection.”