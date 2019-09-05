Kracht to lead ‘A Walking Tour of the ‘Hill’ Homes: Part 2’

MANISTEE — As part of the Manistee County Historical Museum’s celebration of the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial, Teena Kracht will lead a walking tour of the homes this month.

The local historian will lead the tour of structures along Maple Street from River Street to Sixth Street. The tour will focus not only on the structures that are still standing but also on the numerous buildings that have been lost over the years.

The tour will begin promptly at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Manistee County Historical Museum, located at 425 River St., and is strictly a walking tour of the outside of the homes.

There is no cost for the event however, donations will be accepted. The tour will last approximately 1.5 hours. In case of rain, the walking tour will be rescheduled for the following the day.