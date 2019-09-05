Looking Back for Sept. 6

40 YEARS AGO

Back to school

It was back to school today for Manistee Public School students, after the opening of the school was delayed a day by a short teacher’s strike. In order to make up for the one-day delay, the last day of school will now be June 6 instead of June 5.

Eastlake to get tough on violators

Following a rash of complaints about youngsters congregating on street corners in Eastlake and harassing residents and damaging property, the Eastlake Village Board last night decided to call for strict enforcement of the state curfew laws. State law enacts 10 p.m. curfew limits for children 12 and under, 12 midnight for children 16 and under and make it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 or over to encourage children to violate curfew times.

80 YEARS AGO

Housewives rush to buy sugar, flour

First direct efforts of the European war were noticed in Manistee yesterday when many housewives rushed to purchase quantities of sugar and flour in anticipation of a general increase in prices. As a result, many local grocery stores reported the heaviest weekday business in months. Largest buying came in sugar and flour, two commodities that have already shown effects of the war.

Many answer football call

Pleased with the turnout in response to his first official football practice call yesterday afternoon, High School Coach Danny Smick today planned to send his charges through their second intensive workout, drilling them primarily on fundamentals and limbering up work.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum