Manistee edged by West Michigan Christian

MANISTEE — Manistee’s Will Elbers stepped up to take a penalty kick with 6:30 left in the game and the Chippewas trailing by a single goal.

Elbers booted the ball but the goalkeeper stopped the shot and Western Michigan Christian hung on to win 2-1 at Manistee on Thursday.

“I just picked a side and he made a good save,” Elbers said.

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince knew the Warriors (3-1-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) would be a tough test and was proud of how the Chippewas (1-7, 0-1 Lakes 8) competed.

“The rankings just came out on Tuesday and (WMC) is the number one team in their division,” he said. “They’re a powerhouse, and the way our guys played tonight — we were right there. (We had) that penalty kick and a couple other opportunities — their goalie took one off the face on the breakaway. We were right there.

“We had 10 shots to their 19, so it was back and forth,” Prince continued. “We knew they were going to come in strong. We kind of played to it and it was a good game. It was fun to be a part of.”

Elbers gave Manistee a 1-0 advantage 10 minutes into the contest when he took a pass from Riccardo Spina and sent a shot over the Warriors’ goalie, who had pushed up-field.

“I think we played one of our best games of the year,” Elbers said. “Our possessions and passing were the best they’ve been.”

The Chippewas are no strangers to close games, as Manistee’s last four losses have been decided by a single goal.

“Outside of a second back-to-back game in a tournament, we haven’t been outside of a game by more than two goals,” Prince said. “It’s either one or two, which means we’re competing with everybody. We’re not getting the wins yet, but even to get a tie against these guys would’ve been great. It would have been a win in our books in that sense.

“And even this is something to build off and that can give us a little confidence moving forward.”

Manistee keeper Drew Schlaff made a save in the waning minutes of the first half, but WMC’s Michael Tencate sent the rebound to the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1 heading into halftime.

The Chippewas’ defense made a number of big plays on the night, with Daniel Valencia wiping out three would-be goals in the first half alone.

“That’s what defense looks like,” Prince said. “They did a great job. There were a couple missed opportunities that put those two goals on the board, but for 79 minutes and 45 seconds, they did their job. That’s perfect, and we’ll build from it.

“That’s definitely something to get them comfortable playing at that game speed and against that quality of opponent.”

WMC scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half when Brandon Fles sent a ball over a leaping Schlaff with 30:15 remaining in the game. Ashton Leffring assisted on the score.

Manistee hosts Big Rapids Crossroads today at 6 p.m.