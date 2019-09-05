MAPS Late Start Monday schedule begins Sept. 9

MANISTEE — Parents and students at Manistee Area Public Schools along with students from other schools who ride their buses are reminded that Sept. 9 will be the first Late Start Monday.

On that day MAPS School schools will be starting 30 minutes later so the teaching staff will be able to work on strategies to promote student success. This is a program that will remain running throughout the 2019-20 school year on Monday mornings.

Teachers will be reporting 15 minutes earlier than their usual time on Mondays meaning they will have 45 minutes to work on this program before classes begin. The Tuesday through Friday schedules for MAPS students and staff members will be at the regular time.

MAPS curriculum director Amber Kowatch said this is something the district has been talking about for some time.

“I am very excited to get this work off the ground,” said Kowatch. “Teacher Leaders and administrators have been working on this for a few years and now it’s time to implement it district wide. On Monday all of our teaching staff will be working in small collaborative teams and the work they will start with will be a book study. This study will help us all have a better understanding of the PLC (Professional Learning Community) process and what we need to accomplish.”

Kowatch said all of this is going to be focused on answering four critical questions of a PLC which will ultimately lead to better student engagement and higher student achievement. Those questions are:

• What do we want our students to know and be able to do?

• How will we know if they learned it?

• What will be do when don’t learn it?

• What will we do when they learn it?

“We will have collaborative teams representing all grade levels and content areas as well as a Social Emotional Learning team that will be answering the four questions and looking at student support needs across the district,” said Kowatch. “This is going to give us a well rounded approach to meeting all the varying needs our students have and look forward to reporting out our success in the future.”

School officials said the Late Start Monday program will be replacing the half day professional learning days that they used to have during the course of a school year. This will allow less disruption to the district calendar. There will still be some half days for parent/teacher conferences, but the overall number of half days will decrease.

MAPS Transportation director Brenda Boyd reminded parents that now on Mondays the bus schedule will be slightly different. This will include students from CASMAN Academy, Manistee Catholic Central and Trinity Lutheran who ride the MAPS buses.

“We will be doing our same routes, but it will just be 30 minutes later than normal on Monday,” said Boyd.

School officials said there will be some options on that day for parents who need to be to work at 8 a.m. For kindergarten through fifth grade they have arranged a low cost morning care at Madison Elementary beginning at 7 a.m. on Mondays. Bus transportation will be provided to Jefferson and Kennedy elementary buildings. People wanting more information call call Jefferson Elementary at (231) 723-9285.

Schedule for Late Start Mondays

Monday:

Manistee Middle High School: supervision begins 8 a.m., start of the day at 8:35 a.m. and end of the day at 2:55 p.m.

Kennedy Elementary School: supervision begins at 8:05 a.m., start of the day at 8:25 a.m. and end of the day at 3:10 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School: supervision begins at 8:10 a.m., start of the day at 8:30 a.m. and end of the day at 3:17 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday:

Manistee Middle/High School: supervision begins at 7:30 a.m., start of the day at 8:05 a.m. and end of the day at 2:55 p.m.

Kennedy Elementary School: supervision begins at 7:40 a.m., start of the day at 7:55 a.m. and end of the day at 3:10 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School: supervision begins at 7:40 a.m., start of the day at 8 a.m. and end of the day at 3:17 p.m.