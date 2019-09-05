Old Kirke Museum extends hours into fall

MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum in the Oldest Danish Lutheran Church in America has extended its regular open hours this year to include the first two Saturdays of each month through October.

The museum will be open from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these days at 402 Walnut St. in Manistee.

Visitors may view the historic sanctuary with its hand carved altar and sailing ship and the newly developed lower exhibit hall, which through October is featuring “The Old Churches of Manistee”, a photographic display of the many churches that were in Manistee in 1900. With the help of the Manistee County Historical Museum, this exhibit was researched by Mary Ann Grabowski and designed by Ken Cooper to celebrate the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial this year.

Along with this exhibit, the priceless Madsen Lumbering Dioramas are on permanent display in the lower exhibit hall. The dioramas were hand carved and painted by Earl Madsen and offer an unprecedented view of life in the lumbering camps of the early twentieth century.

After regular open hours end in October, The OK will open again in December for its Annual Scandinavian Christmas Open House and a new seasonal exhibit, “Christmas Villages”.

Along with the extended open hours as volunteers continue to work at The Old Kirke Museum, tours may be arranged when the building is closed by calling John Hanson at (231) 723- 2744.