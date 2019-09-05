Road commission to begin work on M-22 culverts

ONEKAMA TWP. — The Manistee County Road Commission (MCRC) will be replacing four culverts for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on M-22 (Orchard Highway) in Onekama Township. Work is expected to begin on Sept. 9 and take place in the areas east of Ellen Road to south of 8 Mile Road.

MCRC anticipates that the culvert replacement work should be completed by Sept. 20, weather permitting.

According to Mark Sohlden, Road Commission Manager, the MCRC intends on removing and replacing one culvert per day.

M-22 will be closed to traffic at each culvert replacement site during daytime hours. The pavement surface will be temporarily restored at the end of each work day, so that both lanes of M-22 can be reopened to traffic.

Northbound and southbound M-22 traffic will be detoured via US-31 (Chippewa Highway) and 8 Mile Road.

Crescent Beach road traffic traveling east and northbound on M-22 will be detoured south on M-22, then east on Schoedel road to US-31.

Sohlden estimates that the total cost for the four culvert replacements at $80,000.

“This is basically an estimated budget that the MDOT gave us to use for the work,” said Sohlden. “(Since) we have a State Maintenance contract with MDOT, the work is basically completed on a time and material basis where they reimburse us for the labor, equipment and materials to do the work.”

Sohlden said that replacing the aging culverts will prepare M-22 for additional work in 2020.

“MDOT, next year is scheduled to resurface M-22… and the culverts are in poor condition,” he said.

MCRC officials intend on maintaining access to driveways in the vicinity of the culvert replacement sites. Emergency vehicle access will also be maintained.

“The MCRC intends on communicating with emergency services so they are aware of the locations where M-22 will be totally closed on a daily basis,” Sohlden said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sohlden doesn’t expect the road work to cause significant delays, but asks for cooperation and patience from the traveling public during the culvert replacement process.

“It’s just a minor inconvenience,” he said. “When you go up 31 over to 8 mile, that’s not that far out of the way. It’s just a minor detour that isn’t going to add much time-wise.”

For additional information regarding the culvert replacement, contact the Manistee County Road Commission at (231) 889-0000.