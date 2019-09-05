Sabers downed by Cougars at home

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central volleyball was swept at home by West Michigan D League foe Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday, falling 25-8, 25-20, 25-10.

“Though the scoring wasn’t what we were hoping for, we learned a lot about what kind of team we want to be for the upcoming games,” said MCC head coach Laura Martz. “We are starting to realize how to work together on the court and mesh with what the others on the floor need. We need to move more, cover quicker and talk louder.”

Kaya Watkins finished with two kills, two assists and an ace, Rylee Feliczak had nine digs, Josie Ziehm recorded five digs and a kill and Mallory Meikle had a dig and a kill.

“We are going focus on getting a good first hit so we can get it down on the other side,” Martz said. “I’ve got some great hitters but we just aren’t utilizing them at the moment.”

The Sabers are a young team and should only improve as they gain experience throughout the season.

“Overall, it was a good first game,” Martz said. “We came away with things we want to focus on and we understand each other a little better.”

The Sabers compete at Baldwin Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lakers top Cardinals on the road

CUSTER — Bear Lake volleyball bested Mason County Eastern in five sets Thursday, winning 25-23, 25-14, 15-25, 17-25 and 15-11 on the road in a West Michigan D League contest.

“It was a long night for the girls but we overcame to get the win,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans.

The Lakers took the first two sets and looked poised for a sweep until the Cardinals bounced back to take the next two.

“The girls are very much still trying to figure each other out,” Evans said. “Our communication is better but we still have improvements to make in that area, as well as transitioning within our offense and defense.”

Zoey Sutton led the Lakers with two kills, 10 aces and 16 assists. Shaely Waller chipped in with four kills, three aces and three digs, Hailey Omar finished with five kills, three aces and four digs and Mariah McLouth tallied four kills and a dig.

Bear Lake regrouped and was able to take the fifth and deciding set.

“Zoey Sutton, our senior setter, really helped us find our rhythm when we started to sway and she pulled some big numbers tonight, giving us the boost we needed to get the win,” Evans said. “Every day these girls are improving and we’re starting to gel as a team.”

The Lakers host Mesick Thursday at 7 p.m.

Bobcats fall to Bulldogs

BRETHREN — Brethren volleyball was swept at home by Mesick in a West Michigan D League contest Thursday, falling 25-21, 25-18 and 25-7.

“In the first game, I saw the team I’ve been seeing in practice and wanting out of the girls,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “As the night went on, we were just letting little mistakes get us down and we weren’t taking advantage of what we were given.”

Summer Young finished with six aces, Lauren Guenthardt recorded two blocks and one ace while Halle Richardson had two kills and an ace.

“Our talking was pretty good,” Miltgen said. “When we were setting the ball up we were making plays out of it and it was working for us.”

The Bobcats grew increasingly frustrated throughout the night and their play suffered as they got down on themselves.

“We were given a lot tonight and we were just making little mistakes that shouldn’t have been made,” Miltgen said. “We weren’t shaking off the little things, which resulted in bigger things.”

Brethren next competes at Pentwater Thursday at 7 p.m.

Chippewas swept at Benzie

BENZONIA — Manistee volleyball fell on the road to Benzie Central, losing 25-18, 25-22 and 25-11 Thursday.

“We are continuing to get better every day and we had our chances to make some plays tonight,” said Manistee head coach Kevin Schmutzler. “On defense, we were in position better, and on offense the girls were more aggressive and confident attacking tonight. We’re starting to see things coming together.”

Lyndsey Kelley led the Chippewas with 13 assists and four aces. Morgan Ju and Logan Wayward each chipped in with four kills and Madelyn Schmutzler had eight digs.

Manistee next sees action Saturday in a tournament at Kingsley at 9 a.m.