Young Chips fall short of Mona Shores in home opener

MANISTEE — Manistee girls swimming hosted Mona Shores on Thursday. The Chippewas fell 138-44, but there are still plenty of reasons to be encouraged.

“We’re a young team and we get better every day,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “We’re seeing career-best swims almost every minute here, so I’m pleased. Some are still making the same mistakes, but they won’t eventually. Two weeks from now, I think we’ll all be pretty happy.”

Maygan Vasquez and Megan Huber finished second and third in the 200-yard individual medley with times of 2:13.34 and 2:18.39, respectively. Lauren Mendians placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.50 and second in the 100-yard freestyle with a 59.12. Reanna Sutter and Brooklyn Blair finished fourth and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 7:01.98 and 7:33.50, respectively.

Ginger Hiipakka took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:23.93 while Lauren Mezeske’s 2:32.06 was good for fifth. Hiipakka also finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:17.24 while Mezeske took sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:04.73. Verheek placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 30.20.

Vasquez took sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:29.33 and Neumann’s 1:33.69 was good for 10th. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Huber and Lillie Schmutzler finished fourth and sixth with times of 1:28.70 and 1:34.01, respectively.

“Our biggest problem right now is strength, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Van Fleet said. “We can swim with anybody, but we can’t out muscle them right now. We’re working on our upper-body and core strength, and that will come.”

Kyla White took third in the 1-meter dive, finishing with a 116.60.

In the relays, the team of Mendians, Hiipakka, Maddie Fox and Verheek finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 1:53.68. Mendians, Hiipakka, Mezeske and Verheek took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:21.00. Neumann, Huber, Vasquez and White placed fourth in the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:23.93.

The Chippewas competed at Hamilton Tuesday in a tri-meet. Manistee took second, topping Otsego but falling to Hamilton.

Mendians won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.68, Hiipakka took second in the 100-yard freestyle, Tatum Jensen and Hope Erlandson finished second and third in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:39.47 and 1:53.62, respectively and Sutter took third in the 500-yard freestyle with a 7:06.35.

In the relays, the team of Mendians, Hiipakka, Huber and Verheek took second in the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:12.87. Fox, Verheek, Vasquez and Mezeske placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 2:00.03 and Hiipakka, Mezeske, Verheek and Mendians finished second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:23.95.