CPR, first aid certification class slated in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Are you prepared to handle most job site injuries? Do you know what to do in case of an emergency?

Recent changes in the law require that contractors ensure that at least one person with a valid certificate in first aid training shall be present at each worksite to render first aid.

A CPR and First-Aid Certification course will provide skills, knowledge and peace of mind. Upon successful completion of the class, attendees will receive the American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Certificate.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Builders Exchange of NW MI, located at 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City.

Instructor will be Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters.

There is a cost for the class; lunch is included. This class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP no later than Oct. 11 to Kendra@bxtvc.com.