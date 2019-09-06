Dave Dister to speak at Audubon meeting

MANISTEE — Back from the tropical forests of Costa Rica, local biologist Dave Dister welcomes all to his birding presentation with the Manistee Audubon Society starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The public is invited to join Dister at the Oak Grove Center, located at 309 W. Parkdale Ave., as he recounts his adventures birding Costa Rica.

The 12-day journey was Dister’s first overseas bird-watching adventure, which took him and four other birders from dense tropical rain forests to high altitude mountains in pursuit of exotic wildlife.

The presentation may take more than an hour, as Dister details Costa Rican fauna, including 150 species of birds as well as other fascinating animals like the three-toed sloth, white-nosed coati, green iguana and the strawberry poison frog.

Dister earned a BA in botany from Miami University and a secondary education teaching certificate in biology and earth science at the University of Cincinnati. He moved to Ludington in 2008 and was a seasonal botanist for the Manistee National Forest through 2014. His expertise in field ornithology includes identification of Great Lake’s breeding bird species by songs and call notes. Dister has conducted breeding bird atlas work in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and New York. He is the compiler for the Ludington Christmas Bird Count as well as the Mason County Migration Count. In 2012, he took over an annual Breeding Bird Survey Route for the US Fish & Wildlife Service that runs 25 miles through parts of Mason, Lake, and Newaygo counties.

Call (231) 723-2625 for more information.