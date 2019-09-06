Huck named 2019 Inspirational Athlete for Area 24

IRONS — The Area 24 Special Olympics recently held their annual family picnic at Bass Lake in Irons.

The 2019 Special Olympics Inspirational Athlete of the Year award went to Albrianna Huck. This was the 30th anniversary of their family picnic, and a total of 53 people attended.

“Even though she was a part of our family for only six months, Albrianna made a huge impact for Area 24,” stated Area 24 in a press release. “She participated in basketball and played on team Area 24 Chaos, coached by David Gerych. She helped take the team to Districts, where they lost by an actual one point. She was an inspiration to all of Area 24.”