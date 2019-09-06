Looking Back for Sept. 7

20 YEARS AGO

Brethren Days important to community

Brethren Days this year was “bigger and better” than it has ever been, according to Don Stewart, responsible for public affairs in the Brethren Boosters Association, the organization which sponsors the two-day celebration. Tom Nyqist, who is in charge of refreshments during the two-day festival, said the first day saw the festival sell two-thirds of the food it did during the whole festival last year.

40 YEARS AGO

Manistee Township unhappy following meeting on sewers

Manistee Township, which had escaped problems thus far with Gove Associates, an engineering firm engaged by several Manistee County governments to conduct sewer and water system studies, ran head on with the firm recently, Manistee Township Supervisor Charles Schoedel reported last night. Schoedel told the township board at its regular meeting yesterday that a meeting with the firm had taken place near the end of August and “it was a disgusting thing.”

“The China Syndrome”

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “The China Syndrome” starring Michael Douglas, Jane Fonda and Jack Lemmon. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week.

80 YEARS AGO

War scare buying here cuts stocks

Buying as the result of a fear that the European war will send prices in the United States bounding skyward continued at a fever pitch in Manistee yesterday and today and paradoxically, the very rush to secure foodstuffs which may be affected by the war served to add to the national trend which is sending them higher. Grocery stores generally throughout the city today reported a record demand for sugar and flour, prices of which have already jumped, while other items also came in for their share of attention.

“Sherlock” at Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce in “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes”. Showtimes are 2:15, 7 and 9 p.m. daily.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum