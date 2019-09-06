Manistee County to host annual Regional Summit

MANISTEE COUNTY — From housing to history, environmental conservation and city planning, it takes many moving parts to build a successful community.

Manistee County’s annual Regional Summit — now in its 16th year — is designed to bring civic and community representatives from a variety of local institutions together under one roof to discuss their shared concerns.

According to administrative secretary, Julie Schmeling, the purpose of the Regional Summit is to get all the communities in Manistee County to come together to discuss and hear about issues that affect the entire county.

“When there’s a big topic, this is a great venue to hear from a lot of people,” Schmeling said. “We have a lot of return attendees that come every year because they know it’s a great place to come to get the new information of what’s going on in the community.”

Elected officials and members of the public were invited to the summit, which will run from 8 a.m. to approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Little River Casino Resort, Bodweaadamiinh Room located at 2700 Orchard Highway in Manistee.

The day will begin with registration and continental breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m., followed by an introduction of elected officials at 8 a.m.

The morning session of the summit will feature presentations from chief public defender, Jared Henry (8:30-8:45 a.m.); Manistee County planner Rob Carson (8:45-9:15 a.m.); and Sarah Archer of Iris Waste Diversion Specialists (9:15-10 a.m.).

After a 30 minute break, the summit will return to session with presentations from Sarah Lucas of Housing North on the county’s housing priorities (10:30-11 a.m.); Rising Tide representative Lissette Reyes (11-11:30 a.m.); and Stacie Bytwork of the Manistee Chamber of Commerce (11:30 a.m. to noon).

“All of the Manistee leaders have really tried to put a lot of effort into making sure they move the community forward,” said Lissette Reyes. “The biggest takeaway for me working in this program is seeing the level of commitment that community leaders have to making sure Manistee thrives.”

The summit will break for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will return with a presentation by Sarah Howard Manistee County Council on Aging executive director (1:00-1:30 p.m.). Forester Josh Shields, representing the Manistee County Conservation District, will return to present updates on his organization’s fight against oak wilt (1:30-2 p.m.).

The program will conclude with a presentation at 2 p.m. from Mark Fedder, executive director of the Manistee Historical Museum on the subject of the city’s Founding Fathers.

Prizes donated by the Little River Casino Resort, Meijer, Westshore Bank and Central Wellness will be awarded along with the closing remarks to close out this year’s symposium.

The schedule is still tentative at publishing time and may be subject to change.

Those still interested in attending are asked to make reservations before the event by calling the Manistee County Administrator’s office at (231) 398-3504.