MAPS unveils details of proposed bond proposal

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a the first of a two-part series dealing with a bond proposal the Manistee Area Public School Distrcict plan to bring before the voters in the near future. Today we will review proposed changes that are being considered for the MAPS buildings and in Monday’s edition we will break down the financial aspects of the project and projected costs to the taxpayers.

MANISTEE — Over the course of the past several months the Manistee Area Public Schools has been seeking input from residents of the district to create a plan to address the future needs of the district and how they can deliver the best possible education to their students.

One Wednesday evening the first of two public forums (second one at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Kennedy Elementary) was held to unveil the plans for a $29,861,255 bond proposal that would entail improvements and changes to three of the current district buildings. The plan would also include the construction of a new elementary complex attached to the current Kennedy Elementary School along with the demolition of the 1927 former high school building located behind the current Kennedy Elementary School and the demolition of the Jefferson Elementary School.

The need for a vision and plan for the future was fueled by a shrinking student enrollment and less need for a big footprint in terms of buildings. Also driving it is aging structures that will soon be in need of costly upgrades and renovations.

Superintendent Ron Stoneman said they have conducted two other informational feedback forums and met with the public in other venues including an online survey on the school website to get feedback on four possible plans for the future. The architectural firm Tower Pinkster and construction firm Christman Construction assisted in the process, evaluating the current structures and creating renditions and costs to make changes to MAPS buildings.

“We had presentations before the summer related to four options we were looking at,” Stoneman told the more than 50 plus people in attendance on Wednesday’s forum. “We have reached the point where we have got feedback through surveys, communication and a process like today. We have narrowed down the scope of the work.”

Stoneman said the five key project focus areas identified are collaborative and flexible classrooms, safety and accessibility, early childhood learning, stewardship and community.

“You will see in this presentation that we are really looking for flexible learning spaces for our students,” said Stoneman. “An opportunity for them to be comfortable in an environment where they can excel and learn. What we mean by stewardship is are we being responsible to the community and are we being responsible to the facilities that you entrust us to maintain. What can we do better, and we need to engage with the community and ask for partnerships with our needs.”

They also took into consideration the feedback from the forums, surveys and other areas and tried to address in this project the top public responses. They included the need for flexible classroom space, improved student pick-up and drop-off, additional gym space, safe entrances, electrical, lighting, HVAC and plumbing improvements, voc-tech opportunities, improved flexible furnishings and early childhood facilities.

Stoneman said the voc-tech opportunities along with the early childhood facilities are a big need at this time in the district.

“I don’t know if the community really understands that we have 75 to 80 high school students that attend Voc Ed classes through West Shore Community College,” said Stoneman.

He said when an assessment was completed by the architectural and construction firm on what needed to be done over the next several years to the existing buildings, the cost was quite high. It would also leave leave older buildings with three of the four being older than 50 years.

“We did an assessments study needs of all our current facilities and that need was $63 million,” said Stoneman. “Our elementary needs were pretty much identified in that survey as being a priority. If you have been in those (elementary) buildings you can feel and see that too.”

Four options were created for the public to consider in the survey and feedback process. Those options and survey results were:

• Option A: $46,200,000 to maintain all buildings, which received 0 percent support from community and staff members;

• Option B: $40,500,000 to build a new elementary complex, which received 20 percent support from the staff and 25 percent from the community;

• Option C: $32,600,000 to renovate and expand current Kennedy Elementary, repurpose Madison Elementary and tear down Jefferson for community space, which received 75 percent support from staff and 53 percent from the community.

• Option D: Suggestions from the public including do nothing, wait several years and other responses received 22 percent support from the community.

“Through the feedback received it became evident that focus should be concentrated on elementary education and Option C was the most feasible,” said Stoneman. “Since that time we have been able to lower the cost from $32,600,000 to $29,861,255.”

The reduction in cost was due to some parts of the original proposal being changed and others were performed with the district’s fund equity funds.

Stoneman said the MAPS Board of Education will be discussing in the upcoming weeks when the board would like to put the proposal before the voters either The superintendent said possibilities could be either May or November of 2020.

Those wanting more in-depth breakdown of the process that led to this point in time and architect renditions of all the changes in every building should visit MAPS2020.org.

“There is also an area there called ‘Ask Ron’ where you can ask me any questions you have on it and we welcome your feedback,” said Stoneman.

Kennedy Elementary Scope of Work

• Renovate and expand current Kennedy building by adding a 16,400 foot elementary addition;

• Secure visitor entry and check-in;

• Safe and secure academic wings;

• Consolidate pre-k to grade five elementary;

• Building designed to meet modern education needs;

• Dedicated bus and parking areas; and

• Updated pick-up and and drop-off routes.

Jefferson Elementary building scope of work:

• Building would be demolished. Removing the building built in 1954 would save the district millions in anticipated maintenance for a building not needed to serve current enrollment forecasts;

• Located in a park-like, neighborhood setting the property lends itself for shared community and necessary athletic practice fields.

A plan could include:

• Practice football/soccer field;

• Pickleball/tennis courts;

• Softball diamond;

• Park/plaground area;

• Trail hub; and

• Pavilion.

Manistee Middle/High school scope of work:

Feedback identified the need for additional gym space to accommodate athletic and other extra curricular activities both for the district and the community.

• Safe and secure access points to academic wing;

• Upgraded interior doors and hardware;

• Middle school gymnasium with dedicated locker room space. Three grades have been added to building since 2013 and would allow better practice schedules, multiple physical education use and community use; and

• Inclusion of the priority items in the one to three year facilities assessment like a new roof to a portion of the high school building.

Madison Elementary School scope of work:

• With the relocation of the preschool programming to Kennedy Elementary building, the MAPS administrative offices would be relocated to Madison building renovation;

• American Disabilities Act renovation of restrooms;

• Replace boiler and relocate current air conditioning from central office; and

• Roof replacement.