Rep. O’Malley to host informational PFAS town hall

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, will host a town hall Saturday night to discuss state actions to contain and control PFAS contamination in Michigan and to hear the concerns of area residents.

“While we have led the nation in investigating and containing sources of PFAS contamination, every Michigan family deserves to know their drinking water is safe each and every time they turn on the tap,” O’Malley said. “No Michigan parent should hand a glass of water over to their child and wonder whether it’s really safe. They should know. Over the last 23 months, the Legislature has allocated record dollars to enable Michigan’s experts to track down and respond to PFAS contamination to give families that peace of mind. I’m glad to have the opportunity to share what we know about PFAS, clarify the facts and listen to any ongoing concerns.”

The town hall will take place at Advent Lutheran Church, 8481 Lake Ann Road in Lake Ann at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The public is invited and welcome.

O’Malley will be accompanied by Rep. Sue Allor, who serves as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittees on Natural Resources and Environmental Quality. Allor has been a leader at the forefront of legislative action to combat and contain PFAS contamination.

PFAS contamination in Michigan came to light in 2017 and, since then, Michigan’s first-in-the-nation PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) has proactively tested every public water source for PFAS contamination. Research and clean-up efforts continue at the 10 percent of public water sources affected by PFAS.

In the 101st House District – which includes Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties – MPART found contamination at just one site at the former Manistee Plating in Manistee. No residential drinking water was affected. For more information on this site and all others identified by MPART, visit www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse