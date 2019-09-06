Riemer Eye Center celebrates 25 years

MANISTEE — Riemer Eye Center will host a 25th anniversary celebration next week to thank the community for their support.

The event will be from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ludington office, located at 5959 Lawndale St. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting by the Ludington/Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the new optical shop in Ludington, and will include a pig roast and dinner.

Andrew Riemer, DOPC, owner of Riemer Eye Center, grew up in Ludington, and returned there after earning his pharmacy degree from Ferris State University and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Michigan State University, where he graduated at the top of his class.

Upon his return to Ludington, Dr. Riemer acquired the practice of Dr. Kenneth Tewel in July of 1994, in front of the Stearns Hotel. Since then, Dr. Riemer has expanded offices to Lawndale Street in Ludington, Manistee, Shelby and Cadillac.

Dr. Riemer has performed over 25,000 cataract and LASIK/refractive surgeries. Dr. Riemer is dedicated to proving the highest quality, most advanced technology and specialty cataract surgery at the most affordable rate; allowing more people to have the best vision available to them. In addition to medical and surgical eye care, Riemer Eye Center offers the areas’ largest selection of eye wear and contact lenses.